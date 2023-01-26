Finishing the 2022 season with a record of 14-3, 9-2 — a second-place finish in Region 2-6A — and a second-round playoff exit at the hands of Buford, the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors are fully focused on the 2023 season.

They are young. They are mighty. And they are looking to make a deep push into the state playoffs once more.

