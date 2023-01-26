Finishing the 2022 season with a record of 14-3, 9-2 — a second-place finish in Region 2-6A — and a second-round playoff exit at the hands of Buford, the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors are fully focused on the 2023 season.
They are young. They are mighty. And they are looking to make a deep push into the state playoffs once more.
“We are young again this year, and we are calling on a lot of underclassmen to step up and fill in some big roles for us,” GA girls head coach Tom Lemmon said of his team consisting of just two seniors. “Challenge has been just getting everybody out on the turf. Since we have turf this year, having to get everybody used to that. The speed of play and everything like that will be different for us which in the long run, it will hopefully benefit us with our style of play, but it’s just getting that grass mentality out of us.”
Before opening the season against Wayne County on Tuesday, the Lady Terrors were prepared to take on Pierce County in a scrimmage. However, inclement weather canceled the scrimmage, leaving the team waiting until they face the Yellow Jackets to truly get a contest on the turf at Glynn County Stadium.
“We are trying to get on the turf as much as we can and getting the girls used to it,” Lemmon said of the adjustment. “The bouncing, rolling, and the speed of the ball. We play balls on the grass, and we can get up to them but now we have to adjust and take a little bit off the pace of the ball and stuff that we are playing now. The girls are adjusting, and the first couple of games will be interesting because we didn’t get a chance to play our scrimmage where we can work some things out. We are going to go with it on Tuesday and see what we come up with.”
Last year’s Glynn Academy team featured senior captains Emme Ross and Lilly Wood who helped carve out a 78-3-7 career record. Now, it’s all about the junior class becoming leaders as lone senior captain Kennedy Flores is joined by junior captains Capers Childs and Eliza Meader to lead the charge.
“We’ve got great leaders coming back with our juniors,” Lemmon said. “Between (Flores) and the junior class, they are really motivated. All of them from top to bottom are great leaders, not only here but with their club teams. I’m going to lean on them much more this year than we have in the past to help get the younger kids where they need to be.”
Knowing the soccer culture that has been brought forth in the Golden Isles and the yearly success Glynn Academy has produced, Coach Lemmon just wants to see his team get better and embark on the season to push for the ultimate goal of playoff soccer.
“We are young, but I just want the girls to get better and better in each game, day, and week,” Lemmon said. “Can go back and work on the things that we need to work on. The big goal this year is to win the region because it is new to us. We are going to face some different competition that we haven’t seen, which is good. How we will travel and things like that.
“As long as the girls are getting better and the freshman and underclassmen are getting more and more comfortable each week so that we are at the top of the platform by the time we hit the playoffs.”
Mentioning the new members of Region 2-6A as Lakeside Evans, Evans, and Grovetown take to the pitch, Glynn Academy looks forward to the new competition.
“That’s what we embrace and look forward to is adding those three new teams up there,” Lemmon said of the new region additions. “They are usually pretty good soccer-wise, and we will hopefully use them to help prepare us for the playoffs. We have to run through them twice. We have a very tough schedule this year.”