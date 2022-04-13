In his six years as head coach of the Lady Terrors golf team, Brett Hall finally created an invitational that plans to stay.
“The tournament went very smoothly,” Hall said. “There was a lot of good golf played by the schools. The feedback was very positive from the coaches. The coaches were appreciative to have another opportunity for a local tournament, so they can prepare for their area tournaments coming up.”
With 10 schools competing in the first annual Jekyll Island Girls Invitational Glynn Academy finished second (239), two shots back of Ware County (237).
Although the team fell just short of claiming their fifth victory of the season, Hall said his team did a great job of coming back into their competitive mode after returning from spring break.
“In golf, as you know every stroke counts,” Hall said. “We are going to work on minimizing our mistakes so they do not become a bigger number on the scorecard. Sometimes, bogeys are a good score. We need to stay away from double bogeys or worse on our bad holes.”
Junior Chanley Box led the way for Glynn, shooting a team-best 75. Freshman Elyse Burney followed with an 81, with senior Maris Barr two shots behind her. Freshman Emma Hill closed out the top four for Glynn with a 94.
The Lady Terrors will compete in the Area championships on April 18th, in Warner Robins at The Southern Landings Golf Club.
“Hopefully, our good play will continue and we put ourselves in a position to win the Area Championship.” Hall said.