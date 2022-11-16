A new season of basketball at The Glass Palace is about to tip off with a new face on the sidelines for the Lady Terrors basketball program.
Myosha Leeper is taking over her alma mater, where she reached the Final Four in her senior year in 1995. She initially thought that she would have pieces from last year’s team that went to the first round of the 6A State Basketball Playoffs. However, it hasn’t been that easy but that won’t stop Leeper from enjoying the opportunity to lead the program.
“It’s exciting and a little nerve-racking at the same time,” Leeper said. “Coming over to the high school, I felt like I was going to have kids that already knew how to play so I was excited for that, but knowing that I have to go and put my teaching cap back on.
“We are so young so that’s actually great for us in the future, but right now we are going to have some growing pains. Right now, I have seven ninth graders, eight sophomores, three juniors and I picked up a senior but she has never played before. We are just doing a lot of fundamental stuff and just working on getting better every day.”
The Lady Terrors varsity team features Ahzya Brunson as the lone senior, Delanie Noe and Sophie Speirs as the juniors and Kyra Page, Harper Willis, Deoni Hacker, Janiyah Spaulding and Amauria Douglas as the sophomores. Her freshman consists of Faith Jernigan, Aniyah Wright, Mar’kuecia Burton and Martin Davis.
Knowing that her team will require that teaching cap to come, Leeper is excited to be coaching at her alma mater and lead the future of Glynn Academy girls basketball.
“I’ve seen some good things so far,” Leeper said. “I can look at the future and see that we are going to be awesome, but right now it’s just getting us to where we need to be for this season so we won’t have a lot of heartaches and headaches. But we are going to take it one game at a time, review the tape and who we are playing, and work on some stuff for that team. It’s just one game at a time.”
Pushing the ball up the floor and keeping the ball out of troubling points on the court, Leeper wants her team to be able to box out and take shots when they are open.
Although the team fell to Tattnall County in its final scrimmage before opening the season in the Hugh McBride Classic in Hazlehurst against Wayne County, Coach Leeper knows her young team are still trying to figure out their strengths and weaknesses.
“Offensively, we missed a lot of opportunities to score by missing easy buckets,” Leeper said. “(We had) too many unforced turnovers, and our offensive rebounding desperately needs to improve. Defensively, we need to be more aggressive. We are a young team, and we are still figuring out our strengths and weaknesses as a team.”
With year one about to fully begin, Leeper said her young team will look to prove many people wrong.
“Our main goal this year is to just prove ‘em wrong. We want to surprise some people, and we want to get out on the floor and we want to be able to play anybody, anywhere, anytime,” Leeper said. “Just have a lot of confidence and just keep doing that. That just comes to me personally from practicing. Practice, practice, practice together and they get to know each other and know how they play.
“Basketball is all about taking a group of individuals and making them into a team. I’ve done it plenty of years in the past and so im the same, I don’t change. The same thing, I just work on building the team. Our concept is all about the team. Having each other’s back.”
As for when the emotions will fully hit her, Leeper said the Tattnall scrimmage will be just the start.
“When I step out on the court at Tattnall it will hit me,” Leeper said. “But, I’m so used to this and I’ve been doing it a long time it’s just basketball season to me. I think our first home game (Dec. 3 against Tattnall) will be very nostalgic for me, it will be so exciting.”