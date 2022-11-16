Leeper

Myosha Leeper is set to take over as the next Glynn Academy girls basketball coach.

 Provided photo

A new season of basketball at The Glass Palace is about to tip off with a new face on the sidelines for the Lady Terrors basketball program.

Myosha Leeper is taking over her alma mater, where she reached the Final Four in her senior year in 1995. She initially thought that she would have pieces from last year’s team that went to the first round of the 6A State Basketball Playoffs. However, it hasn’t been that easy but that won’t stop Leeper from enjoying the opportunity to lead the program.

