With the 2021 season in the past, the Glynn Academy Terrors football program has opened its spring practices by focusing on the basics.
“We are doing after-school workouts,” Glynn head coach Rocky Hidalgo said. “We are not having a spring football practice. We are doing after-school workouts and kind of installing some things, working without a ball and no equipment.”
These are things Hidalgo and his staff incorporated into the beginning of after-school workouts, with the team not wearing shoulder pads or helmets.
However, the team is excited to be back in the thick of things with Terror football.
“(Dang) eradiation,” Hidalgo said of the excitement level. “The kids are excited to be out there, and be back doing some football stuff.”
Last year, Glynn was incorporating a passing game for starting quarterback Tyler Devlin to target his 6-foot-5 receivers in Tyson Rooks and David Prince. With Rooks taking his talents to the University of Illinois this upcoming season, Prince returns as the focal pass catcher for Devlin. Other focal points for the Terrors’ offense will be the do-it-all back Greg Peacock and linemen Jack Hunt and John McCleod
On the defensive side of the ball, Glynn looks to fill the void of several talented players by way of graduation, with DJ Clinch (Savannah State) and DreShawn Stevens (Berry College) taking their talents to the next level. Looking to fill those holes will be senior defensive backs J.T. Gibbons, D.J. Riley, linebackers William Tankersley, Hugh Edgy, and Colin Fox, and several linemen looking to step in for Caldon Mattox, Clinch, and Stevens.
Rising freshmen have also joined in on the after-school workouts, hoping to showcase themselves for potential varsity roles this upcoming season.
Hidalgo has a few players that took part in either the baseball or track and field seasons, giving them time to rest before returning to the team later this week.
“They have always been in P.E. class, so they have been lifting some weights,” Hidalgo said. “We do our weight training during the school day. I gave them the week off, the baseball guys last week. So they will be back out with us starting this week.”
Missing roughly 10 players from the two spring sports, Hidalgo didn’t show any worry about reincorporating them into the spring workouts.
Hidalgo said overall, his team has worked really hard in the weight room with two players standing out in front of their peers.
“I think just in terms of the kids who have had really good offseasons is Xavier Cummings (rising senior) he’s had a really good offseason,” Hidalgo said. “I think Ryan Young (rising junior) has too. I think our team has worked hard in the weight room and it shows across the board. We’ve got a lot of work still left to do, but I think we are making progress.”
Only hitting the field a few teams thus far in their spring portion of football preparation, Hidalgo likes this 2022 group of Terrors.
“I like our kids, I think we have got a lot of good kids,” Hidalgo said. “I think winning is important to them, not just our seniors. I think winning is important to our kids and I think the kids are going to represent our school and community very well. I think we are going to have a great team in 2022.”