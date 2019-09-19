Glynn Academy faces Wayne focused after three-week absence
After a long three weeks, Glynn Academy finally gets to take the field as the Red Terrors host Wayne County tonight.
The Red Terrors are currently 1-1 on the season after dropping their opening game to Fort Dorchester31-6.
Glynn redeemed itself and found its offense against Washington, winning 52-7 the following week. After that, Hurricane Dorian forced school systems to cancel matchups, and Glynn didn’t get to travel to Groves for its third game.
Now it’s been three weeks, and the Red Terrors are hungry to get on the field and handle business.
Coach Rocky Hidalgo said that this team is ready to get on the field and play some ball. Practice this week has been good.
“I think the kids are excited to play ball, coaching staff’s excited, got a good team coming to our place,” Hidalgo said. “Let’s go see what happens. The focus has been good this week, and I think our team’s ready to play.”
Hidalgo said that this team improved so much in the last three weeks and that they have the chance to be a really good football team.
“I think we’re improving all over the place,” Hidalgo said. “As long as we stay healthy, I think we have a chance at having a really good football team. One that can go out there, get after people, and play with anybody in the state.”
Glynn takes on Wayne County, who is currently 2-0 after defeating Long County 42-0 and then Beaufort High, from South Carolina, 41-14.
Leading the way for Wayne County on offense is its starting quarterback Shamar Taylor. During his career as a Yellow Jacket, he’s thrown for 1,921 yards, 15 touchdowns, and averages 128.1 yards through the air. Last season, he also had 53 carries for 247 yards and three touchdowns. So Taylor will be able to make plays with his arm and his legs.
The running back for Wayne County will likely be done by committee as the Yellow Jackets have two juniors, Kaliz Hadley and David Twilley, that could tote the rock for them. They also have sophomores Tavoris Wilkins, and Mcbride Demetrius listed as running backs.
Hadley had 39 carries for 252 yards, and two touchdowns last season as a sophomore.
He averaged 6.5 yards a carry and also caught seven passes for 50 yards and two scores. Hadley is a playmaker for the Yellow Jackets and will likely get utilized a ton tonight.
Receiver wise, Trevin Wallace appears to be one of Taylor’s go-to guys. In his two years on varsity, he has 21 catches for 406 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 19.3 yards a catch and 40.6 per game.
On defense, Wayne County has a veteran secondary with senior safeties Antwon Mcbride and Kalijah Hartzog along with senior corners Trey Chancey and Zavien Phillips. McBride is also listed as a running back so that he could see time on both sides.
Hartzog had 15 solo tackles, 25 total, three interceptions, and one forced fumble last season. Chancey had six solo, 14 total, and one interception last season as well.
This secondary is a hungry one, so if and when T.J. Lewis has to throw, he needs to keep an eye out for those four.
Wayne County’s defense is loaded with veteran players. However, so does Glynn Academy. These two defensive lines both have good players who’ve been around and know how to cause problems.
“They got a good football team,” Hidalgo said. “It’s tough to tell with the team’s they’ve played aren’t great, so it’s hard to tell how good they are, and I think Coach Cribb is saying the same thing about us and how good we are. We’re going to find out Friday night about both teams. I think our team’s going to go out and play really hard and get after it.”
Glynn Academy and Wayne County tee off at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Glynn County Stadium.