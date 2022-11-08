Arriving on campus to play football at Glynn Academy, it’s a standard to reach the postseason. For the past 15 years, nine years and counting under head coach Rocky Hidalgo, the Terrors football program has accomplished that feat.

“It’s a standard when you walk in the building,” said senior quarterback Tyler Devlin. “When you walk in the building, he expects the best out of every single player no matter if you are on the scout team or varsity. It does not matter, the minute you walk in, it’s time to work.”

