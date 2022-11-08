Arriving on campus to play football at Glynn Academy, it’s a standard to reach the postseason. For the past 15 years, nine years and counting under head coach Rocky Hidalgo, the Terrors football program has accomplished that feat.
“It’s a standard when you walk in the building,” said senior quarterback Tyler Devlin. “When you walk in the building, he expects the best out of every single player no matter if you are on the scout team or varsity. It does not matter, the minute you walk in, it’s time to work.”
Hearing that message throughout the season, the Terrors (6-4, 4-2) rallied in the back half of their region schedule to rally off four straight wins to secure the No. 3 seed out of Region 2-6A.
“It’s been some ups and downs all year long,” Hidalgo said. “Some good times and I’m proud of our kids of the way they hung in there and fought and improved. We have some things to improve on and hopefully, we will get another chance to go play football and be one game better.”
Never backing down from the weekly challenges, the Terrors showcased themselves as a tough team throughout the season. After starting the season 2-0, the Terrors dropped four games in a row, with some untimely conditions hurting the team.
Battling a rainstorm from the first snap during the Border Classic, where the team lost 21-20, and two weeks later had to move a region matchup with Effingham County up two days because of Hurricane Ian. The Terrors though never quit on the season.
“Winning is important to our kids and it’s something that we want to do regardless of who suits up for us,” Hidalgo said. “We want to have some success and get into the playoffs and compete at the highest level. That is what we want to do.”
Hidalgo’s team did just that, whether it was by coasting to victories over Grovetown and Lakeside-Evans or having to hold on in the end for wins over South Effingham and Evans, the Terrors got the job done.
Looking back at the winning streak, Devlin knew from the preseason practices that his senior year as the signal caller could be special with this group.
“I’m really proud of my team,” Devlin said. “We went through a tough stretch of games where we lost within a touchdown and then tough weeks going on after. We battled through it and didn’t give up, and now we are stringing on a couple of wins and it’s going pretty well.”
On the offensive side of the ball, Devlin was part of an offense that accounted for 2,452 yards. Having two-star playmakers in running back Greg Peacock (1,184 totals yards, 15 total touchdowns) and wide receiver David Prince (489 yards receiving and six touchdowns), Devlin said its cool to just be part of what those two put together with the ball in their hands.
“It’s exactly what I imagined,” Devlin said with a budding smile. “Getting those guys the ball and letting them do their thing is amazing. It seems like every week, they are making highlight reel plays and it is cool to watch and be part of it.”
As for Hidalgo, he mentioned throughout the season that simplifying things for his team improved the element on the field.
“We are playing better on the offensive line, and tackling better on defense,” Hidalgo said. “Playing with a little more juice on the defensive side right now. There are some things that we need to improve on.”
Putting all those key components together to earn the No. 3 seed for the 6A State Football playoffs and a matchup with No. 2 seed Northside (Warner Robins), Hidalgo and his team will be ready to take on the challenge.
“Yeah just have a chance to go play. If you are a competitor, you want to go play for something when something is on the line,” Hidalgo. “You want to go play for things and play in big games. You want to take on challenges and I think as humankind we have an endeavor to take on difficult tasks, and playing Northside is going to be one of those things. It is going to be a great opportunity for us to go get after them and see what we can do.”