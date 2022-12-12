Just two years into the sport, the future looks bright for Glynn Academy flag football.
Coming off a winless inaugural season, the Red Terrors’ flag football team completed a 7-2 campaign that saw seven players named to the all-area team.
Leading the way for Glynn Academy was two-way athlete Mar’Keucia Burton, who was named to the all-area first team to cap off a breakout freshman season.
“Burton made an impact in all phases of the game,” said Terrors head coach Dan Meyers. “She played a key role on offense being our big play receiver. She was a defensive asset with multiple picks, and she was a stellar punt returner.”
But Burton wasn’t alone in churning out the program’s first winning season. Quarterback Amelia Sullivan, defensive lineman Damya Thomas, defensive lineman Shakayla Cooper, center/defensive back Shianne Siford, safety Miracle Turner, and receiver Tiffany Morell earned honorable mention — the second of only two all area designations for the sport this season.
All but Morell underclassmen set to return for Glynn Academy next season.
“I’m ecstatic that these athletes were honored by our area,” Meyers said. “This speaks volume to the work they have put in.”
