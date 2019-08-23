Glynn Academy’s lack of offense proved fatal as the Red Terrors fall 31-6 to Fort Dorchester on Friday night.
The Red Terrors failed to find the end zone on Friday night but showed improvements along the offensive line.
Glynn struggled from the opening drive to get much of an offense going. The Red Terrors did capitalize on some of the Patriots mistakes, but Fort Dorchester’s defense proved to be too strong.
After the first two drives, Glynn had no net offensive yardage. That third drive gave the Red Terrors some life with Caden Hutchinson gaining big yardage, but couldn’t maintain that momentum.
The Red Terrors started the second half out with a bang as they recovered the onside kick. Even though they had a big momentum swing there, the offense couldn’t consistently move the ball.
Starting quarterback T.J. Lewis had his moments and made some plays as well, but Fort Dorchester’s defense didn’t allow him and the offense to get much rhythm going.
“I think our execution wasn’t very good on either side, “ Glynn coach Rocky Hidalgo said. “It’s a work in progress, and Fort Dorchester is a really good school and will likely be one of the toughest teams we play all season. We missed some opportunities, and we were not able to contain drives. They were a really good football team.”
Glynn Academy starts for the second year in a row at 0-1, and look to avoid going 0-2 as the Red Terrors host its first home game of the season against Washington on Aug. 30.