Glynn Academy’s season came to an end Tuesday in a 7-3, 14-0 sweep at the hands of Buford in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
In Game 1 between the Terrors and the Wolves, Buford set the tone early with four singles, a hit by pitch, and an error to score its first three runs of the game.
Glynn responded in the top of the second with a two out double by Trent Tankersley, for the first runner on board. Jack Anderson drove in Tankersley with a single up the middle to cut the deficit to 3-1.
In the bottom of the third, Buford loaded the bases with one out against Tom Echols. On the first pitch seen with the bases loaded, Buford’s Parker Walsh drove in two runs to give the Wolves a 5-1 lead.
Never giving up, the Terrors found themselves down to their last out of the fourth inning. Tankersley and Anderson picked up their second hits of the game, before Jackson Bufkin loaded the bases with a single.
Jacob Mancil stepped into the batter’s box and with a 2-0 count, Mancil delivered a two-run single to bring the Terrors back to a two run deficit.
Responding yet again, Buford put together the final two runs of the first game with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Leading off the inning with a single by Riley Stanford, Stan Zagrodnik drove him in with a double to left. Zagrodnik would make his way home for the final run of the game on a fielder’s choice.
Echols earned a loss in his final start on the mound with the Terrors. Going 4 1/3 innings, Echols allowed nine hits and seven runs, striking out six batters.
Game 2
Already trailing 1-0 in the best-of-three series, Glynn found themselves down on the scoreboard early.
Buford led off the top of the first with back-to-back singles, putting runners on the corners with no outs. An error in the infield allowed the first run to score of the inning. Buford loaded the bases with a full count walk before a hit by pitch scored run number two. Back-to-back sacrifice fly’s later, the Wolves had four runs to take a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the first.
Going down in order in the bottom of the first, Glynn Academy found themselves trailing even more after a two run home run by Brant Baughcum off Luke Barch.
The Terrors recorded recorded their first of the three hits in the game on a single to left by Tankersley. Spence Hartman and Gus Gandy added the two other hits for the Terrors in an all but quite game.
After scoring two more runs in the fourth, Buford entered the top of the sixth with a 8-0 lead and a chance to implement the mercy rule.
Loading the bases with two outs, Buford scored its first two runs of the inning by way of walks to keep the bases loaded for Ethan Murray. On the second pitch of his at bat, Murray delivered a Grand Slam to left field to give the Wolves a 14-0 lead.
Going down in order to end the bottom of the sixth, the Terrors found their season ended at the hands of the Buford Wolves.