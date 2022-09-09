Being the nightcap of the first day of Border Classic games featuring a Goergia vs. Florida spectacle, the Terrors fell late 21-20 to the Knights of Creekside.
Originally scheduled to kick off around 7:40, the dark gloomy clouds rolled in around the stadium and an eventual thunderstorm caused the game to be delayed until 9:30.
Glynn Academy was flat on its opening drive, fumbling the wet football twice before Creekside jumped on the second loose ball.
Having great position, the Knights used their workhorse back Nicholas Williams to go the 33-yards for the game’s first touchdown.
After being forced to punt, Glynn’s defense held through as they forced a three-and-out and a punting error deep inside Creekside’s 20 gave the Terrors the ball within shouting distance of the end zone.
Deciding to go even more conservative of keeping the ball in the hands of a ball carrier at all times, the Terrors run their wildcat formation with Da’Vontae Lang and Greg Peacock taking the snaps. Lang bullied his way into the end zone to tie the game at 7 a piece.
Peacock then led the charge from the wildcat formation, breaking free from the crowded box and having a one-on-one race with a Knight defender deep inside the red zone. Peacock was stripped from behind as the ball bounced around the slippery turf. Quarterback Tyler Delvin and Parker Owens recovered the ball to keep the momentum brewing. Two plays after Peacock’s 47-yard run, Lang took the proceedings snaps and made his way into the end zone, boasting the Terrors to a 14-7 lead.
Continuing to ride the momentum, Glynn forced a three-and-out that saw Creekside’s punt go 20-yards down the field.
Using his ground and pound philosophy, head coach Rocky Hidalgo continued to use the wildcat formation with his Peacock and Lang. Making their way down the field with Lang taking most of the snaps down the gut of Creekside’s defense, Peacock came in on a third-and-goal with under two minutes to go.
The pacy running back bounced to the outside on his wildcat carry, going untouched from nine yards out to put the Terrors up 20-7.
Find out how Creekside came from behind and Glynn missed a chance to win in the final minutes in Saturday’s Sports Section