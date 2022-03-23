Sandwiched between the first two games of the City Series, No. 4 Glynn Academy dropped the finale of its set against No. 5 Richmond Hill 7-5 on the road Tuesday.
The Terrors (13-3, 4-3) split the first two contests of a series between top 5-ranked Region 2-6A foes last week, but the rubber match against the Wildcats (12-4, 5-2) was rained out this past Friday.
Glynn beat crosstown rival Brunswick in the opener of the three-game set Monday at Bud Couch Field, and Game 2 was scheduled for Wednesday at Wainwright Field, setting GA up to play a contest for three straight nights.
But the Terrors’ bid to sweep the trio of games took a hit in the first inning against the Wildcats as Richmond Hill got to starter Aeden Beuning early.
The leadoff batter in the bottom of the first reached on a dropped third strike, and the ensuing batters followed with a double and a single, respectively, to give Richmond Hill a 1-0 lead with runners on the corners and no outs.
The runner on first advanced to second on defensive indifference before moving up to third on a wild pitch that scored the runner formerly occupying the base. A sacrifice bunt scored the third and final run of the frame before Beuning secured the third out.
Richmond Hill tacked on another run in the bottom of the second when the leadoff hitter was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a single, moved to third on a bunt, and scored on a sacrifice fly to extend the advantage to 4-0.
Glynn Academy closed the gap over the next couple of innings — the third of four straight singles by Jacob Mancil, Spence Hartman, Gus Gandy and Tyler Devlin producing a run in the top of the third. In the fourth, Gandy’s singled again, this time with the bases loaded and two outs, to plate two more runs and cut the deficit to 4-3.
However, in what would become a theme on the night, the Terrors would be unable to get over the hump. With two outs and a runner on first in the bottom of the fourth, Luke Boone drove a pitch over the fence in left field to push the Richmond Hill lead back to three runs.
Again, Glynn trimmed the deficit down — after being hit by a pitch with one out, Hank Noonan scored on an error in the top of the fifth, and an inning later, it was Hartman who scored on an error after reaching base via a walk to lead off the frame, drawing the Terrors to within 6-5.
Richmond Hill answered once more though, getting a leadoff single from Connor Truax, who promptly attempted to steal second. An errant throw allowed Truax to reach safely before sprinting to third, where he was able to tag up and score on the ensuing sacrifice fly to give the Wildcats some extra insurance.
But a dropped third strike with two outs is all that kept the Terrors from going down in order in the top of the seventh, and the next batter was sat down looking at a third strike regardless, securing the series for the Wildcats more than a week after it began.
Gandy had a second consecutive strong game at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with three RBI and two stolen bases against Richmond Hill a day after recording a 2-for-4 performance with a run scored against Brunswick.