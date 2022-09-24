The last two years of the City Championship game have left fans of both sides on the edges of their seats to see a winning outcome, this year wasn’t needed as Brunswick High (5-0, 1-0) took control over Glynn Academy in a 55-21 rout.

Brunswick High opened the game with an 8-play 80 yard drive that saw the drive stay alive after an unsportsmanlike call was thrown on Glynn Academy. Four plays later, the Pirates made their rivals pay for it with a Jayden Drayton 5-yard rushing touchdown to put the boys in blue on the board first.

