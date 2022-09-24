The last two years of the City Championship game have left fans of both sides on the edges of their seats to see a winning outcome, this year wasn’t needed as Brunswick High (5-0, 1-0) took control over Glynn Academy in a 55-21 rout.
Brunswick High opened the game with an 8-play 80 yard drive that saw the drive stay alive after an unsportsmanlike call was thrown on Glynn Academy. Four plays later, the Pirates made their rivals pay for it with a Jayden Drayton 5-yard rushing touchdown to put the boys in blue on the board first.
Leading 7-0 in less than two minutes into the game, the notorious Black Flag defense showed out in their first drive as Taivon Gadson scooped and scored a fumble after Glynn’s David Prince was hit on a screen pass.
Down 14-0, Glynn (2-3, 0-1) showcased its trickeration play calling with a double pass from Tyler Devlin to Jayden Ellis who found a wide-open Hank Noonan in the middle of the field for a 61-yard receiving touchdown.
Reenergized, Glynn’s defense held tough during Brunswick’s 13-play drive that came away with nothing after McClain Finneran missed a 30-yard chip shot to keep the game at 14-7.
Hoping to make something happen, Glynn used its running game to move down the field before a crucial sack by the Pirates’ defense moved Glynn back to inside its own 20 and forced a punt.
Brunswick received great field position off of the punt and on the fifth play of the drive, Jarrod Elkins, the City Championships MVP with 190 yards and two touchdowns, dumped off a pass to William Heck in the backfield. Making multiple Terrors defenders miss on the action, Heck made his way into the end zone to push the Pirates lead to 21-7.
After Devin Smith strip-sacked Tyler Devlin around midfield, Brunswick used its deep ball to perfection as Elkins found a wide-open Kevin Thomas Jr. to glide him into the Pirates end zone for a 55-yard score and the fourth touchdown of the half for Brunswick.
Down 28-7 and coming out of the locker room, things looked all but over for Glynn Academy.
That was until they rattled off two touchdowns in a matter of four minutes to pull a once 28-7 game to 28-21. Glynn’s first touchdown came off of a rollout from Devlin to his right and heaved a deep ball to Prince in double coverage. Tipping the ball to keep it alive, Glynn’s Ryan Schueneman came up with the ball and raced down the sidelines for a 62-yard score.
Glynn’s second touchdown of the second half came after a Cab Cabbiness strip sack on Elkins to put the Terrors’ offense in great field position on Brunswick’s 27.
Once more, Glynn pulled trickery out of the bag. Devlin found a wide-open Prince on a curl route and before taking a blow from the Pirates defense, Prince pitched the ball to a wide-open Greg Peacock on the right sideline. Using his blistering speed, Peacock ran in the trick play to pull Glynn to 28-21.
Seeing the Glynn half of the Glynn County Stadium going crazy as their team brought life back into the City Championship, the Pirates offense squandered the hopes and dreams of the fans.
Allowing their rivals to get back into the game, both sides of the Pirates team went to work as they rallied off 27 straight unanswered to end any doubts of a huge comeback by Glynn Academy.
Scoring through the air and on the ground in an 18-minute spell, Brunswick put forth big play after big play to get four touchdowns with ease. The first came on an Ivan Johnson two-yard rush after Jamarious Towns’ 69-yard rush opened the floodgates.
“We didn’t play very well on the perimeter,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “Our run defense on the perimeter wasn’t evry good. Evidently, we didn’t emphasize it very well. We didn’t practice it very well, we didn’t coach it very well. It wasn’t very good out there. They were able to hand the ball off and hurt us on the perimeter. It is what it is.”
Towns, the Offensive Player of the game, scored the second touchdown on a 27-yard bounce to the outside to get into a foot race with the Terrors’ defense after a muffed punt attempt left the Pirates with minimal yards to score.
Brunswick’s offense added two more scoring drives with rushing touchdowns by William Heck and Terry Mitchell to push the Pirates lead to a Brunswick High City Championship record of 55 points.
Altogether, the Pirates’ offense put forth a clinch with 471 yards of total offense and five different Pirate offensive players finding the end zone.
Depleted and showing emotions of being down on themselves after a tough loss to its Cross town rivals, Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo spoke to his team and said a third straight loss overall and in the City Championship hurts.
“Look it hurts,” Hidalgo said. “They got their tails kicked out here. We didn’t play very well. We needed to play very well to compete with them and we didn’t do that. We didn’t do a very good job of preparing our kids evidently. We didn’t give them a chance to win.”
Glynn Academy will look to put its full focus into a crucial home region game with Effingham County.
“We got to go back to work,” Hidalgo said. “We can’t let this game beat us two weeks in a row. Effingham has got a good football team. We have a lot of work to do so we got to grow up between this Friday night and next Friday night.”