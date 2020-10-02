Glynn Academy’s football team couldn’t find any rhythm on Friday night as the Red Terrors fell to Coffee County 45-7.
The Trojans set the tone early with two quick scoring drives. Maurice Turner toted it 63 yards for the first score.
Then A.J. Wilkerson connected with K.J. Davis for the first time on an 82 yard touchdown pass. After the first quarter, it was 14-0, and then the Trojans offense came alive.
Wilkerson and Davis connected again for a second touchdown pass, but this time it was for 29 yards putting the Trojans up 21-0 midway through the second quarter.
Coffee scored again off a Wilkerson throw with 59 seconds left in the quarter to make it 28-0. After the Glynn Academy defense managed to stop the Trojans, and a couple of mistakes, A.J. Franklin toted it one yard for the final score of the first half.
The Trojans went into halftime leading 35-0.
Glynn Academy got the ball to start the second half, but the offense couldn’t put together long drives.
Jayden Drayton had big spurts of yardage here and there, but the offense couldn’t find that rhythm.
There was a running clock throughout the entire second-half. Starting quarterback for the Red Terrors, T.J. Lewis had some holes open up in the second half for him, but it took until the fourth quarter for him to break out against Coffee’s defense.
Franklin got in the end zone again for the Trojans with a 62-yard run, giving them a 41-0 lead.
Despite the lopsided score, the Red Terrors didn’t give up, and Lewis made sure to find his way into the end zone. The senior scored after Ryan Seay caught a 25-yard pass, giving Glynn some momentum.
“We had a new offensive line again this week and I think our offensive line fought back tonight,” Glynn Academy coach Rocky Hidalgo said. “I think kids got to go out and play football on Friday night again, that was good.”
Once the Red Terrors got that first down, Lewis took off for 40 yards for a touchdown — making it 45-7 with about five minutes left in the game.
“I did not do a very good job of preparing our kids to perform in this game, and it was obvious from the moment we hit the field,” Hidalgo said. “We didn’t play very well. Hopefully, this is an aberration and not more to come to the rest of the season. We should have played better tonight, and we didn’t. We got to go back to work and try to get better.”