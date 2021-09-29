The Glynn Academy Lady Terrors lose in a pitcher’s battle against South Effingham Tuesday night.
The Lady Terrors (13-8, 8-3) came into the game, on a five-game winning streak and looking to close out the final home stand with two big wins.
First up were the Mustangs (17-4, 8-1), who entered the Region 2-6A matchup first with a game ahead on the Lady Terrors.
South Effingham got the better of Glynn Academy in the first meeting, winning 8-0, and looking to do the same Tuesday night.
However, it wasn’t a hitting clinic by the Mustangs that pushed them to victory, instead, it was a pitchers duel by the two schools.
On the mound for the two schools were Bailey Kendziorski and Kamila Vicent.
Both bulldogs pitched complete games, combining for 20 strikeouts, allowing four hits and one unearned run between the two.
It was in the top of the fourth inning where the lone run of the night was scored.
South Effingham’s Mattie Turner reached first base after Vicent failed to field the grounder in time to get Turner out at first.
After a base-hitting bunt by Kaley Stone with one out, the Mustangs had runners on first and second.
The Mustangs brought in Madison Mills to run for Turner and the decision was the right one in the end as Mills stole third base on the very next pitch.
Mills would score after an error on catcher Madysen Wilborn to give the Mustangs the leading run and forcing the Lady Terrors to play catch up for the rest of the game.
Wilborn would make up for her crucial error as she broke up Kendziorski’s no-hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Wilborn singled off of a 1-2 count and gave the Lady Terrors a chance against the Mustangs star pitcher.
However, Kendziorski would shut down Glynn Academy’s the rest of the night, striking out four batters and stopping one final rally to get the tying runner across in the bottom of the seventh inning.
With a runner on first and two outs to their name, the Lady Terrors’ last chance to get something off of Kendziorski was Mallory Merrill. Merrill struggled against Kendziorski, striking out in her previous two at-bats.
Kendziorski would strike out Merrill on three pitches and earn the Mustangs their 17th win of the season.
The Lady Terrors will look to bounce back on the team’s senior night, tonight against Richmond Hill at 6 p.m.