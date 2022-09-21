Glynn Academy (2-2) takes on Brunswick High (4-0) in the City Championship game at Glynn County Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Getting a week off for a lot of individual and skill work, head coach Rocky Hidalgo found the bye week to be helpful to get players that hadn’t played in high school or since middle schools the chance to develop before region play began.

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

Richard Hathaway was leaning toward voting in favor of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in the November general election, but he wanted more information how the money would be spent.