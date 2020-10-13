The Red Terrors began their postseason run with a bang Tuesday at the double-elimination Region 2-6A softball tournament in Effingham County.
Glynn Academy scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and coasted to a 9-4 victory over Statesboro in its region tournament opener, guaranteeing the team a spot in the Class 6A state playoffs.
A Blue Devlis error on a line drive by Anna Lee Mancil allowed the Terrors’ leadoff batter to advance all the way to third, and when Jordan Wallen reached on a fielder’s choice, the floodgates were opened.
Mancil scored on Madysen Wilborn’s RBI groundout, and Wallen crossed home plate a few pitches later on a passed ball during an at-bat that ended with a Katie Wagner walk.
Kenzie Alves followed with a single, and Mallory Merrill was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with just one out and Glynn already holding a two-run advantage. A Cassie Naldrett RBI groundout and a pair of run-scoring singles by Ali Grace Williams and Leilani Watts pushed the Terrors lead to six by the conclusion of the first frame.
Glynn added another run in the fourth when Mancil scored on a bunt single by Wallen with two outs, and it took advantage of Statesboro miscues to strike for three more an inning later.
Although the Blue Devils had trimmed the deficit to 7-3 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, Wagner and Alves each drew walks to lead off the frame and put the Terrors in position to re-extend their lead.
Statesboro had its first out of the inning when it struck out Merrill, but a dropped third strike allowed her to reach base and Wagner to score from third. Alves scored on a wild pitch soon after to stake the lead back to six.
Merrill finished the Blue Devils off with just one more allowed while pitching a complete game. On the offensive side, six different Terrors recorded an RBI and six different players scored at least one run — Mancil, Wagner and Alves each tallying two runs. Glynn Academy also stole 11 bases as a team.
Glynn Academy also played tournament host Effingham County on Tuesday in a contest that went past The News’ print deadline. Visit www.thebrunswicknews.com for game results.
The Region 2-6A Tournament continues today.