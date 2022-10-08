Needing a win to get their playoff hopes back on the right track, the Glynn Academy Terrors prevailed in a 13-9 road win over South Effingham.
The Terrors (3-4, 1-2) special teams proved to be the difference maker in this game as they opened the scoring with a blocked punt by for a touchdown four minutes into the game.
Having struggled on the defensive side of the ball in its first two region games, Glynn’s defense shut down a prolific running game that South Effingham possessed.
South Effingham’s (2-3, 0-2) first chance of putting points on the board saw its 44-yard field goal blocked with under two minutes to go in the first half.
Needing a quarter to get into the game, the Mustangs running game started to move the chains from its own 15 to the end zone tied the game at 7 in the early minutes of the second.
Glynn’s offense moved the ball down the field in the final minutes before the half, with Kody Arnold closing out a 7-play 59-yard drive with a 37-yard field goal, putting the team up 10-7.
Not making the trip into the locker room easy for their opponents, Glynn Academy used all three timeouts as they forced a three-and-out to get the ball once more in good field position.
With less than a minute to go before the half, Glynn picked up nine crucial yards for Arnold to connect on his second field goals, this one from 48-yards out to give the Terrors a 13-7 lead as they entered the locker room.
South Effingham continued to have chances to get back into the game, with the team missing its second field goal of the night midway through the third quarter.
A third-quarter period saw confusion from both sides as Glynn Academy fumbled the ball but an inadvertent whistle was blown, thus giving possession back to the Terrors around midfield.
The Mustangs finally took advantage of a fumble by the Terrors’ offense on their 44-yard line inside the first three minutes of the fourth quarter.
Becoming desperate, South Effingham went for it on fourth down from Glynn’s 36 and failed to pick up a first down to keep the drive alive.
The Mustangs got the ball in a dangerous area once more, starting a drive from the Terrors 26 with six minutes to go in the game and down 13-7.
Moving the ball all the way down to the 8-yard line and having a fourth down to their name, the Mustangs went once more for it on fourth down and failed.
“It’s fulfilling to watch kids go out there to make a couple of plays to win the game.”Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo said after the win.
Having the ball deep inside their own half of the field, Glynn tried to kill as much time as possible. Intentionally taking a safety with under a minute to go, South Effingham possessed the ball one final time down 13-9.
Hoping to final one final prayer in the dying seconds, the Mustangs were called for intentional grounding, giving the Terrors a hard-fought 13-9 win for their first region win of the season.
“It was huge to get on the right side of the win column for sure,” Hidalgo said. “Im proud of our kids, our kids played their tails off and it was an ugly game, some things went against us a few times. We had some turnovers and some penalties got against us but our kids just kept fighting.”