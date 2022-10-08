Needing a win to get their playoff hopes back on the right track, the Glynn Academy Terrors prevailed in a 13-9 road win over South Effingham.

The Terrors (3-4, 1-2) special teams proved to be the difference maker in this game as they opened the scoring with a blocked punt by for a touchdown four minutes into the game.

