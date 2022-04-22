Taking the field for the final time in the 2022 regular season, the Terrors didnt mess around.
Senior Tom Echols took the mound for Glynn Academy, and got the ball rolling with a quick out to start the game.
Then, the game really started to get antsy for the home crowd. Echols loaded the bases, after allowing two walks and a single. Echols walked in the lone run for Statesboro. With his command of the strike zone not entirely on point, manager John Welborn was never worried about Echols.
“I thought he was around the zone,” Welborn said of the first inning. “Sometimes you just have to figure out what the zone is and what the umpire likes. He finally figured out where he wanted it and it was good enough to get int hat spot and he did.”
Echols delivered for his manager, getting out of a bases-loaded jam and limiting the damage to just one Blue Devil run.
Just like Echols, Statesboro’s Ethan Hiers failed to find the strike zone, allowing Glynn to load the bases by way of walks for Hank Noonan. Noonan hit into a fielder’s choice, with the first out coming on a force play at home. Getting a chance to change the outcome of what happened on the mound, Echols stepped up the plate, working an eight pitch at-bat to tie the game with an RBI walk.
With the game tied at one, Glynn never looked back.
As the bases stayed loaded with only one out, Trent Tankersley delivered a two run single, pushing the Terrors lead to 3-1. Glynn loaded the bases yet again after Jacob Anderson was hit by the first pitch he saw, forcing Statesboro to pull Hiers and put in Landon Collins on the mound.
Jackson Bufkin was the first one to face Collins, not disappointing the Terror faithful, and he delivered a two run single to left field.
Statesboro rallied to get out of the inning, limiting the Terror offense to only five runs in the first.
Find out how Glynn forced the mercy rule and awaited whether they can claim to be Region2-6A champions in Mondays edition of the Brunswick News