The Glynn Academy boys led wire-to-wire in its 73-46 win over Bradwell Institute in the third-place game at the Region 2-6A Tournament on Thursday.
Glynn Academy jumped out to a resounding 27-7 lead in the first quarter, with multiple runs spreading across the quarter.
With a big lead after the first quarter, the Terrors never let up or gave the Tigers a chance to cut the deficit to anything lower than 14 points. Glynn continued to build its lead in every quarter, dictating the game.
Showing their dominating presence, the Terrors had three players score in double figures. Tyson Rooks led the team in scoring with 28 points, followed by Quay Dickens’ 11 points and Shane Payne’s 10 points.
Finishing third in a very competitive region, Glynn will head on the road and take on the losing team of Tucker and Westlake in the first round of the state playoffs.