Monday night at Wainwright Field was not an easy pill to swallow for the Red Terrors baseball team, as they struggled offensively in a 3-0 loss to South Effingham.
Playing in a crucial series as the regular season dwindles to the final six Region 2-6A games, Glynn Academy (19-5, 10-3) fell behind early to South Effingham (15-7. 8-3).
Going against Glynn’s Luke Barch on the mound, the Mustangs struck first in the top half of the first when opposing pitcher Kaleb Johnson drew a one-out walk. Receiving a courtesy runner, and a bad pickoff attempt, Owen Barton made his way to third base. The Mustangs brought home Barton with a sacrifice fly by Aaron Benton to strike first.
Playing from behind, Glynn had runners on first and second with one out before Johnson ended any possible damage with a strikeout and fly out to end the inning.
In the third inning, South Effingham took advantage of an off night from Barch as the Mustangs drew back-to-back walks before Glynn’s coach John Welborn went out to speak to his infield about getting out of the jam.
Hitting a sac bunt before loading the bases on an intentional walk, the Mustangs scored the first run of the third on a hit-by-pitch before a sacrifice fly scored the third and final run of the game.
“He kept us in the game, usually we score more than three runs so,” Welborn said of Barch’s night. “He definitely didn’t have his stuff early on, and he found a way to keep them to just three and we didn’t help him offensively. That’s on us.”
Going the distance on an off night, Barch allowed three runs on three hits while striking out three and allowing five walks on the night.
Able to keep the team in the game for as long as possible the Terrors’ offense stayed cold through the night, picking up three hits total while striking out seven times against Johnson.
Hank Noonan led off the bottom of the sixth by beating out a ground ball for an infield single before Greyson Gegg hit into a fielder’s choice to take Noonan off the base path. A fly out and a strikeout later left the eighth runner stranded on the base paths.
Barch went through the heart of the Mustangs lineup in the seventh, going 1,2,3, in hopes of providing one last spark for the team to pull off a comeback.
Johnson struck out Tyler Devlin and Brandon Kasper in between Hugh Edgy’s plate appearance, leaving Wessley Roberson as the final out for the Terrors.
Hitting a double in his previous at-bat, Roberson waited for his pitch but left a sharp chopper to second for a force out to end the game.
“We just didn’t play very well, I mean in no aspect of the game,” Welborn said of the loss. “We missed way too many pitches at the plate and mis-hit them and fouled them off and then we had to swing at (Johnson’s) pitches. “Just not a good day overall, and they played better overall than us.”
Dropping the first game of a region series and his team’s backs against the wall for the first time, Welborn highlighted the stretch to the season and how three teams all have something to play for.
“(South Effingham) know what’s at stake over there and they still have a chance to win a region championship, we still have one, and Evans (12-3) still has one,” Welborn said. “It just comes down to who wants it more.”