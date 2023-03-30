In an off week in terms of region play, the No. 4 Glynn Academy Terrors paid little mind to the opponent in front of them, instead continuing to look at their own goals.
That focus culminated in a strong pitching display from Luke Barch and Gus Gandy in a 4-1 win over Savannah Country Day on Wednesday at Wainwright Field
Barch started the game on the mound for the Terrors, working through a first inning of allowing the lone hit against him while striking out the first of six Hornet batters.
Glynn took control of the game in the bottom of the first with Wessley Roberson leading off with a single that he turned into a double off his hustle. Moving to third on a Gandy ground out, Roberson became the first run of the game after Hank Noonan slapped a single on the first pitch to left field. Loading the bases after a walk to Greyson Gegg and an error during Trent Tankersley’s at-bat, Tyler Devlin had the chance to open the game even more.
Waiting for his pitch Devlin hit a single to left, scoring Noonan and the trailing Gegg to put three runs on the board for the Terrors. Going down with back-to-back strikeouts, the first inning proved to be enough for the Terrors with Barch on the mound.
Glynn added its fourth and final run of the game in the bottom of the fourth with Noonan picking up his second RBI on the night with a stand-up double to score Gandy.
“We scored early which was nice, but even late we hit the ball well,” Welborn said of the night at the plate. “We hit some line drives, just right at people and they made plays. That’s just the way the game goes sometimes, but I thought we swung it well tonight.”
Leading 4-0, Barch continued to produce on the mound where he fanned four consecutive batters before adding his sixth and final strikeout of the night to end the top of the fifth.
Hoping to come back out to continue his dominance on the mound, head coach John Welborn had to take him out to keep him fresh for the stretch run of the regular season with a region title up for grabs.
“He’s just continuing to get better and better as the year goes on and that’s just a testament to the work we put in and the work he puts in,” Welborn said of Barch’s night. “He could have easily gone the whole game, but we had him at a pitch limit — it’s almost like the weight room where you have a D-load week where you can’t go out there and lift heavy weights every day. It was a D-load week where we are cutting back. The next two weeks I’m going to give him the baseball and say, ‘Hey I’m not coming to get you until you have thrown 110 pitches or if you get us out of here before that.’ The workload is going to be strong for him in the next two weeks.”
Throwing 57 pitches of one-hit work, Barch was relieved by Gandy. Normally the defensive anchor at short, Welborn gave Gandy an opportunity to showcase his arm.
“He has a very strong arm and just looking forward to the playoffs, hoping we get there, and he is going to be a guy that we potentially need in a Game 3 if we get in that situation,” Welborn said. “Just having someone else with some experience and it’s going to be beneficial for us.”
Cracking a smile before every batter he faced, Gandy struck out the first batter he faced before allowing the second hit of the night. Recovering quickly, Gandy forced two quick pop-outs to get the team one step closer to its 18th win of the season.
Holding on to the 4-0 lead and needing three outs left for the shutout, Savannah Country Day was able to take advantage of consecutive fielding mishaps by Glynn Academy.
Ripping a liner to the bullpen fence, Dalton Brown legged out a double after Gegg had a bobble during his fielding. The following batter hit a sharp grounder to Brandon Kasper at second base and thinking the routine grounder would end the game, Kasper bobbled the ball and allowed Brown to score from second.
Gandy ended the game the same way he started his work in relief, striking out a Hornet batter.
“It’s just focusing and finishing the game,” Welborn said of the seventh inning. “Sometimes those balls that are right to you are the ones that you mess up on the most. it is what it is, and we will flush it and be ready for the next game.”