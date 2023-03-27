Ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, the Glynn Academy Terrors swept a doubleheader against the Grovetown Warriors 4-0, 14-3 at Wainwright Field to complete their second consecutive sweep.
In the first contest of the night, Glynn Academy put together a strong pitching display as Trent Tankersley and Ryan Schueneman combined for a three-hit shutout.
Tankersley went five innings, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out two batters. Schueneman came in for the final two innings, allowing only one hit to keep the shutout intact for the Terrors.
In the midst of a strong day on the mound, the Terrors’ offense put together two runs in the first inning off a two-run RBI double by Greyson Gegg to score Gus Gandy and Hank Noonan.
Leading 2-0 after the first inning, Glynn didn’t score again until the sixth when they had another multi-run inning.
Kam LaRoche led the frame off with a single before Schueneman followed up with a double. Although LaRoche was thrown out advancing to third, Hugh Edgy responded to the first out of the inning with an RBI single to left field. Leading 3-0, and having runners standing on second and third, Brandon Kasper hit a sacrifice fly to left to score William Pralinksy for the final run of the game.
Taking the season series from its fourth Region 2-6A foe, Glynn looked to polish off the sweep in the second game of the doubleheader.
Trailing 1-0 after the top half of the first, Glynn grabbed hold of the lead in quick fashion as Wessley Roberson led the inning off with a walk. Reaching second base on an error by the pitcher, Roberson scored on an error by the pitcher yet again as he tried to throw out Gandy on his bunt attempt.
Gandy stole second and third during Gegg’s at-bat before the lefty drove in Gandy with a single to center to give the Terrors a 2-1 lead.
Keeping the bats hot, Glynn tacked on three more runs in the second with Gandy hitting an RBI double before Noonan smashed a two-run home run over the left field fence to put the team up 5-1.
In the bottom of the third Glynn loaded the bases with three consecutive walks before Roberson hit a two-run single past the infield on an 0-2 count to start the scoring. During Gandy’s at-bat, Kasper scored on a wild pitch before the shortstop hit a sacrifice fly to score Roberson from third for a 9-1 lead.
In the top of the fourth, Grovetown put together a two-run inning with an RBI groundout followed by a single to cut the deficit to 9-3. In doing so, Glynn sealed the deal with another powerful inning at the plate.
The Terrors opened the inning with a single by Schueneman and a walk by LaRoche before Grovetown picked up the first out of the inning on a strikeout to Gavin Wells. During Kasper’s at-bat, Schueneman scored on a wild pitch before an RBI single past the second baseman scored Joshua Meeks with ease.
Leading 11-3, Glynn added another run on a triple by Roberson to put the team up 12-3. Having hit one home run already to left field, Noonan hit his second of the night in the same direction to put the team up 14-3.
Needing three outs to enforce the mercy rule Luke Barch mowed down the Warriors’ offense, enforcing two quick outs before moving past the hit batter with a strikeout to end the game.
Glynn Academy has a week off from region play, but will host Savannah Country Day tonight at 6 p.m.