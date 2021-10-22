Glynn Academy struggled to gain traction offensively Friday night as the Terrors slid out of the playoff picture with a 14-7 road loss to Richmond Hill.
The Terrors scored a touchdown in the opening minutes of the second quarter when running back Zech Ellis took a direct snap and ran 21 yards to paydirt to tie the game at 7-7, but Glynn (3-5-1, 2-3 Region 2-6A) wouldn’t push the score any further.
“I just think it’s kind of been more of we haven’t been real good on execution,” said Terrors head coach Rocky Hidalgo of his team’s offensive woes. “We jumped offsides on 3rd and 1, there’s just lots of little things in the game — running the wrong route — that’s kept us from being successful.”
Richmond Hill (3-5, 3-2) took the opening kickoff and moved down the field quickly via the pass. A 26-yard scoring pass from quarterback Ty Goldrick to Tommy Bliss got the Wildcats on the board for a 7-0 lead just four minutes into the game.
Glynn tied the contest on Ellis’ touchdown, but Richmond Hill went back to the air — getting a 46-yard completion down inside the 5 to set up a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Tyson Rooks intercepted a Richmond Hill pass to prevent the Wildcats from adding to their lead before halftime, and in the third quarter, Glynn Academy recovered a fumble near midfield, trailing by a score.
But the Terrors failed to capitalize on either turnover with points of their own.
Glynn opened the third quarter on the Richmond Hill 34 looking to tie the score when the Wildcats picked off a Tyler Devlin pass at the 4-yard line.
The Terrors eventually forced the Wildcats to punt the ball back with just over seven minutes to play, but after taking over at its own 21, Glynn was unable to move down field, kicking the ball back with 3:47 remaining.
Richmond Hill was able to run the clock out to secure a victory that moves the Wildcats into sole possession of fourth place in the region.
“Our kids played hard on both sides of the football,” Hidalgo said. “We just haven’t made enough plays to win.”
For Glynn, the offensive disparity between wins and losses has been an ongoing pattern throughout the year. The Terrors have averaged 36.0 points in their three wins, and 11.6 points in the other six contests.
While Glynn Academy’s streak of 13 straight postseason appearances is in danger, it hasn’t come to an end just yet. The regular-season finale against Statesboro at Glynn County Stadium will likely wind up deciding the fourth seed.
“Next week, we’re going to take some time off, only practice twice,” Hidalgo said. “And then we’re going to come back the following week, have a great week of practice, and go get after Statesboro. We’ve got to finish games. We’ve got to make plays. We’re not doing that.”