

Glynn Academy's Trent Tankersly celebrates his interception with the Terrors' turnover chain on Friday in Warner Robins.

 Provided photo/Gena Churchwell

Glynn Academy put up a valiant fight on the road in its Class 6A first-round playoff matchup against Northside-Warner Robins, but the Red Terrors came a little short falling 18-13.

"Our kids played really hard," said Glynn head coach Rocky Hidalgo on the phone. "We had some opportunities to win and just didn’t pull it out. Really proud of how the way they played the game. Northside has a really good team. They are big, physical, and we just fought our tails off."

