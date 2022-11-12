Glynn Academy put up a valiant fight on the road in its Class 6A first-round playoff matchup against Northside-Warner Robins, but the Red Terrors came a little short falling 18-13.
"Our kids played really hard," said Glynn head coach Rocky Hidalgo on the phone. "We had some opportunities to win and just didn’t pull it out. Really proud of how the way they played the game. Northside has a really good team. They are big, physical, and we just fought our tails off."
Northside grabbed the lead in the first quarter with a 34-yard touchdown pass. The following two-point conversion gave the Eagles an 8-0 advantage.
The Terrors seemed to be in trouble in the second quarter after Northside had hemmed in Glynn’s offense at its own 6-yard line on a punt. That didn’t stop the Terrors from making a huge play.
Quarterback Tyler Devlin connected with wide receiver David Prince on a 92-yard touchdown to pull Glynn within two points. The two-point try failed, keeping Northside ahead on the scoreboard.
Glynn’s defense would set up the Terror offense later in the quarter by intercepting a Northside pass to set them up in Eagle territory. The offense was unable to convert on fourth down, ending the threat.
The Terrors got another shot to add points at the end of the quarter as the offense got into Northside’s half of the field in the final minute. Glynn couldn’t convert on a 43-yard field goal, leaving the score 8-6 Eagles at halftime.
After both teams exchanged punts to start the third quarter, Northside put together a drive to extend its lead to nine. A 31-yard rushing touchdown capped off the drive, putting the Eagles up 15-6 after the point-after try.
Glynn’s offense responded with a drive of its own, but the Terrors stalled out in Northside territory. Another field goal missed the mark, keeping the score at 15-6.
The Eagles put their final score on the board early in the fourth quarter with a field goal to push it to 18-6. The Terrors, though, had no plans to give up.
Devlin broke a big play for a 48-yard touchdown to give life to the Terrors’ comeback chances. The PAT was true, making it an 18-13 game.
The comeback would fall short as Glynn’s last two drives ended in a turnover on downs and an interception.
"Our kids played really hard," Hidalgo said. "Everybody out there wanted to win the game and we had some opportunities, and we just didn’t make them count. I’m proud of our kids, they fought their tails off and went through a lot this year and ended up turning into a pretty good football team."
The Terrors finish the season 6-5 while Northside (7-4) advances to the second round.
Having most of his team coming back next year, Hidalgo knows there are positives to take out with most of his coming back next year, but still feels for his seniors that played their last games as Glynn Academy players.
"I think that is a positive about it, but that's not fair specifically to our seniors that played their last games tonight," Hidalgo said. "To move forward like that, I’m proud of the kids tonight and when we get home we will pack our stuff up and we will worry about next year, sometime next week once get started on it."