Going into the rubber match between the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors and the Brunswick High Lady Pirates, a lot was on the line between the two schools.

For Brunswick (3-14, 1-12) it was about continuing to build off momentum, something they gained when they shut down Glynn Academy in the second game of their series on Monday.

More from this section

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

Richard Hathaway was leaning toward voting in favor of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in the November general election, but he wanted more information how the money would be spent.