Glynn Academy cheerleaders finished up its annual summer youth camp on Thursday.
Campers of all ages participated for three days learning various dances, cheers, and exercises. However, most importantly, the girls had fun.
Glynn Academy cheer coach Jorgiene Elseser said that this is her seventh year doing the camp and it seems to grow every year since the first year where she had only 30 campers.
“We had around 75 campers,” Elseser said. “It was a great turnout. They learned a lot about the fundamentals of cheer. Camp pushes the older girls into role model positions and its a great way to bond with the community in a positive way.”
Current Glynn cheerleaders along with Elseser set up around 15 different stations for the girls. She had exercise stations teaching the kids how to properly stretch along with basic exercise, core, and entire body workouts.
Elseser said that there were also four to five cheer stations so the campers could learn motions and the proper technique of jump. They had dance stations for the campers to learn routines as well.
There were also stations for tumbling and stunting basics. It wasn’t all hard work for the girls as they had craft stations and games to play.
On the final day, the girls got to show their families and friends what they learned while at camp.
Elseser said that this camp was a great way to showcase female empowerment along with building the girls confidences. The girls got to socialize and interact with each other. Elseser also had character talks throughout the camp as well.
It was all about giving the young girls confidence in what they’re doing regardless if they end up being a cheerleader or not.
“It’s all about how you make someone feel in life,” Elseser said. “It’s a positive environment with nothing but positive feedback and no judgment. They’re learning skills and building their self-confidence.”
Elseser talked about how her team underestimated the younger girls in their ability to learn the various routines. However, the campers proved the older girls wrong. They learned so much in the three days, and that itself was rewarding to the older girls.
“It’s a great fundraiser for the program, and we appreciate the community sharing their kids with us,” Elseser said. “It’s great to see the relationship between the older and younger girls as it gives them a good connection. The younger ones see how teams act and how they treat each other.”
The campers will also get to showcase what they learned on August 30 at the Glynn Academy vs. Washington High School game. At halftime, the little girl Terrors will join the band and cheerleaders for a performance.