As the 2022 season ended for all the Region 2-6A teams, the awards become ever so present.
With Glynn Academy finishing with a 20-1 overall record and a perfect 12-0 region record, the Terrors had five players make the all-region team and two honorable mentions named.
Forward Gavin Swafford was named Region 2-6A Player of the Year, making it the third consecutive season the Terrors have won the award after Jonathan Sasser and his older brother Gray Sasser.
Joining Swafford and Sasser among this year’s honorees are midfielders, Jonas Coyle and Harrison Lee, while center backs Keller Lopez Orellana and John William Barbee rounded out the limit of five Terrors. Receiving honorable mentions from Glynn were defensive back Thomas Mitchell and holding midfielder Nathan Coptsias.
“Just an awesome season from the guys, really proud of them,” Glynn head coach Bobby Brockman said. “Gavin getting Region Player of the Year with 35 goals was the school record. That followed on the heels of Jonathan Sasser being Region Player of the Year last year.”
Brockman earned his 13th Region Coach of the Year award and said it typically comes down to what team has the best record at the end of the year.
“It’s typically our guy,” Brockman said of the awards won. “Typically we have a ton of the best teams if not the best team, and the most dominant player in the region. We have won it a lot of times.
“To be honest we could have had some more with the team we had this year. There are guys that didn’t make it for us that if they were on a different team would have made it, but we can only get so many selections.”
Across town, the Brunswick High Pirates had three players selected to the all-region team with Oscar Cruz leading the way with back-to-back honors.
Joining Cruz were co-captain Jacob Nieves and goalkeeper Jerry Martinez.
“Oscar and Jacob, they were our backbone for the last three years,” Brunswick head coach Enrique Power said. “Their freshman year, they struggled a bit cause they were really young. After that, they were just waiting for their opportunities to come and this past year they really stepped it up big time. They made a lot of commitment and hard work that honestly paid off for them. Couldn’t say any less or any more about them. They worked hard for what they really wanted and it showed throughout the season.”
Power added that Martinez stepped up big for the team in net, even if the results didn’t go the Pirates’ way.
“He will give us a lot of confidence as with him being our goalie,” Power said. “Our defense next year will be the same as this year so we are going to have a lot of experience back there and Jerry really gives us that confidence that whenever the game isn’t going our way, we know we have a big man in the goal that can really make big key saves for us.”
Earning honorable mentions were sophomores Allen Antah and JB Santos. Power hopes this is a confidence boost for the two to continue getting better and better.
With both coaches congratulating the others for the honors their players earned, they both agreed when the two schools are good it’s great for Glynn County.
“It’s a good thing in the sense that the better Brunswick is, the more it pushes my guys and vice versa,” Brockman said. “Enrique’s done a really good job over there, and he’s had some really good players.”