Glynn Academy cross country traveled to Cartersville on Sept. 24 to compete in the Wingfoot Classic, where the Terrors’ boys took first place in a 29-team field.
Jack Roberts paced the Glynn boys with a time of 16:58 that earned third place overall. Cameron Gazaway (17:19; 12th) and Maxwell Wakeland (17:46; 19th) also recorded top 20 finishes among the overall field.
Griffin Lee (18:09), Noah Abaraca (18:12), Cole Albright (18:13), and Ashton Reinholz (19:05) earned points for the Terrors’ boys as well.
The Glynn Academy girls also put forth a strong showing at the Wingfoot Classic, finishing second in the 15-team field.
Maura Thomas finished the race in 20:24 to place sixth overall, Wyleigh Foulk ran a 21:06 that was good for 13th, Carolina Wessel placed 16th with a time of 21:22, and Lexi Alberson rounded out the Terrors’ top 20 runners at 17th with a time of 21:26.
Abigail Winford (22:49), Lacey Reedy (23:00), and Bella Albright (23:08) also earned points for the Glynn Academy girls.
Glynn Academy will run its next race on home soil when it competes in the Run the Plank meet at College of Coastal Georgia on Oct. 13.