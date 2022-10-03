Glynn Academy cross country traveled to Cartersville on Sept. 24 to compete in the Wingfoot Classic, where the Terrors’ boys took first place in a 29-team field.

Jack Roberts paced the Glynn boys with a time of 16:58 that earned third place overall. Cameron Gazaway (17:19; 12th) and Maxwell Wakeland (17:46; 19th) also recorded top 20 finishes among the overall field.

More from this section