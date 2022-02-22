Having faced tough tasks all season long, the Glynn Academy boys basketball team travels to Atlanta to take on the Westlake Lions at 6:30 p.m. today in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
After fighting through the Region 2-6A play-in game against Brunswick High, knocking them out of the playoffs in the process, and losing a close battle to the eventual region champions Statesboro in the semis, Glynn Academy (19-8, 6-6) cruised its way to a third-place finish over Bradwell Institute in the consolation game.
Now, the Terrors will be tasked with taking on one of the top teams in Class 6A.
Westlake (19-5, 12-1) went undefeated in region play all the way up to the championship game against Tucker. Losing the game 51-45, the Lions were pushed to the two seed and matched with the Terrors.
Glynn Academy head coach Terrance Haywood was in attendance for the upset victory by Tucker, getting a first-hand look at how strong of a team Westlake is despite the loss.
“They are a very good team that plays in the region with Tucker and Langston Hughes,” Haywood said. “All those schools have won state championships or played for state championships in recent years. It’s a very tough region and after seeing a couple of films on them, they are very good at attacking the basket and getting in the lane.”
The Terrors have had close contests a majority of region play, going 4-1 in games that came down to five points or less. Although his team had to battle through the play-in game to qualify for state, Haywood likes how prepared the team has been since Day 1.
“We tried to prepare ourselves by going to the Christmas tournament up in Atlanta and playing some solid teams up there,” Haywood said. “We’ve got some very tough region teams that we face every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday when we step on the court. We are hoping that it’s got us prepared for what we are going to face at this time of the year when it comes playoff time.”
Haywood said his team is all but healthy, with just guard Tray Dickens questionable to play after rolling his ankle against Bradwell Institute. Tray Dickens has been the top defender for the Terrors this season, picking up the opposing team’s best player and causing fits.
As the team enters the final weeks of the season and the games meaning the most, Haywood is prepared to mix things up with how sets his defense throughout the game.
“They are very athletic, and they have a couple of guards that are about 6’1, 6’2,” Haywood said. “They love to attack the basket and are good at getting downhill and excellent at getting in transition. It’s going to be key that we get back on defense and slow down the transition. We are going to have to play a lot of help defense to keep them out of the lane. We will mix in some zone as well and see what works. That is our goal going in.”
All 32 teams in the state playoffs earned the right to compete for the ultimate prize of the state championship in the Macon Coliseum on March 11.
Haywood emphasized to his team, no matter the record they had this season, its all a clean slate.
“When you get to this part of the year and into the first round of the state playoffs, everybody is zero and zero,” Haywood said. “That’s our approach and the kids have played hard all season long. They have earned the right to be here and I’m thankful that we got this opportunity to be playing in the state playoffs and we are going to make the best of it.”