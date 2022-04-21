The Terrors’ boys kept one streak alive Wednesday at the GA tennis courts while putting themselves in position to snap another.
Hosting the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs, Glynn Academy swept Westlake 3-0 to advance to its familiar spot the second round. The Terrors have won their first-round matchup every year since 2011, the lone exception being 2020 when the postseason was cancelled due to COVID-19.
In fact, Glynn Academy has made an appearance in the second round in all but two postseasons since 2003.
“I think it speaks a lot to the history and tradition of our program,” said Terrors head coach Marcus Long. “Just being so blessed to be a part of a program that has worked really hard to consistently have success in the postseason and to continue to build as time goes on.
“You just can’t express how fortunate you feel to be in a place like Glynn Academy where we take our spring sports very seriously. It’s just a blessing to be here and be a part of a just incredible history of success with this program.”
It was a dominant performance by Glynn, which didn’t allow as much as a single point in the three matches it needed to secure the win.
At No. 1 singles, Brock Mitchell swept Kaden Alexander 6-0, 6-0, and both doubles teams — Wesley Gash/Hayes Chitty and Cam Gazaway/Banks Harrison — defeated King Huff/Preston Lawson and Benjamin Beal/Elijah Kelly 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and 2 doubles respectively.
Glynn was also up a set in the two suspended matches with David Thompson leading MJ Laurent 6-0, 1-2 at No. 2 singles, and Graham Meetz up 6-1, 1-2 over Justin Jackson at No. 3.
“I thought it was a fantastic performance by our guys,” Long said. “We put them in a little bit of a tricky situation at the beginning of the week because the coaching staff was traveling with the girls. We had a road match in Atlanta, and the guys, I give them a lot of credit, they called back-to-back players-only practices, and you could tell yesterday.
“They went out and did the work. They did exactly what they needed to do when we were gone. They were focused, they were ready, and against a Westlake team that I thought was a very, very good program to be a fourth seed in the playoffs. I think that was one of the best fourth seeds I’ve seen in Round 1 of the playoffs. They would give a lot of teams problems, so to see our guys come out and be focused, and be ready, and really jump on top of them right at the beginning of the match, we were very excited to see that.”
While winning their first-round matchup has seemingly become a formality for the Terrors, Glynn Academy is well positioned to make a deep run in the postseason.
A No. 1 seed after winning Region 2-6A, the Terrors are set to host each round through the quarterfinals as a result of a first-round upset of Region 5-6A’s top-seeded Rome.
But Glynn Academy knows it must first deal with Kell before it begins thinking further down the line.
“We feel very blessed to be able to host these playoff matches,” Long said. “I’ve said this to our kids and our parents a lot, there’s something special about that facility. I’ve gone to a lot of different places to coach matches, and there’s something special about that facility — there’s an energy. When we get a good crowd, and when we get folks who really love the game of tennis come out to watch us play, there’s an energy in that complex that you don’t get everywhere else.
“So to have the ability to have that kind of home-field atmosphere, it’s really cool. It’s a really cool place to play a tennis match, and we’re incredibly blessed to be able to call that our home.”