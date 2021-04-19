The Glynn Academy boys extended their season Monday, dominating Grovetown 5-0 at the GA tennis courts to advance to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Finally healthy on the year, the Terrors followed up on the momentum they earned with a second-place finish in the Region 2-6A tournament by sweeping past the opening round of the state playoffs.
“It’s definitely a morale booster,” said Glynn coach Marcus Long. “I know they’re excited. We were really excited about the finish that we had during region, and to be able to carry it over into the first round of the playoffs — and get a home match and have an opportunity to play in front of a big crowd — they were pumped up about that.”
The Terrors wasted little time in ensuring their playoff run was longer than a single round. Glynn Academy’s David Thompson and Coleman Harrison notched a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Benny Chen and Peyton Babin at No. 2 doubles to secure the first point, and the duo of Wesley Gash and Hayes Chitty closed out James McDowell and Carlton Francis 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles soon after to push the Glynn lead to 2-0.
Jaben Hardin gave Glynn Academy its winning point with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Braden Dandridge at No. 1 singles, and the Terrors continued rolling. Banks Harrison beat Slavik Kulyna 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles before Gavin Pavone capped the match off with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Reed NeSmith at No. 2.
Glynn has begun to pick up steam at the right time after finally getting its starting lineup back on the court together. A number of injuries plagued the Terrors throughout the season, preventing the program from reaching its top form in the regular season.
“That was such a struggle for us at the beginning of the season,” Long said. “I’ve been doing this for 17 seasons, and I’ve never had to deal with this many injuries that just kept us from full strength throughout the season. It just seemed like every time we turned around, somebody else was banged up or somebody was at the trainer.”
But it’s all come together to lift GA to the second round.
Glynn Academy is set to travel north to face off against Region 4-6A champion North Atlanta at 10 a.m. Thursday.
“We’re just looking forward to the opportunity,” Long said. “We know they’re going to be an excellent opponent. They’ve got a great program, and we’re just hoping to go in and show we’ve got a great program too.”