Traveling to Augusta for the first team this Region 2-6A soccer season, Glynn Academy (8-0, 5-0) was able to battle the wind to stay perfect on its season.
Scoring four first-half goals, Glynn coach Bobby Brockman said he experienced the windiest game of his coaching career. That statement stood as a benefit and a problem throughout the game.
“We scored all four of our goals with the wind, they scored three goals in the second half with the wind,” Brockman said. “We hit a penalty kick on the fifth goal: seven goals with the wind and one with a PK. It was unbelievable how strong the wind was.”
Scoring five goals on the night with five different goal scorers -- Luke O’Connor, Thomas Mitchell, Jonas Coyle, Chandler Owens, and Keller Lopez (PK) -- Brockman said the wind impacted how both of the teams played.
“We were having a hard time getting goal kicks to advance past 30 yards,” Brockman said. “It was unbelievable and even clearing the ball or heading the ball, everything was really hard to judge. Both teams struggled with it.”
Able to come away with the win in its first trip up to the Augusta schools, Brockman said he enjoys the group he has as they like to have fun before taking care of business when needed.
“I like my guys a lot, and spending 14 and a half hours with them consecutively makes me like them even more,” Brockman said. “They are a lot of fun. Going up there and going home is one of those things that you will have to do three times a season. Might as well turn the radio up and sing some songs and have a good time.”
Taking care of business, the full focus is now on a big region game with South Effingham (7-0-1, 5-0) tonight at Glynn County Stadium as both teams enter the game unbeaten in the early portion of the season.
“We are looking forward to that game,” Brockman said of tonight’s game. “Both teams are undefeated and somebody is taking a loss (Tuesday) night. They have a good team and I think we have a good team. It ought to be a great atmosphere. Their coach has done a great job with that team this year, so it will be exciting.”