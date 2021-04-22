Glynn Academy’s boys soccer team shut out Grovetown 6-0 Thursday night at Glynn County Stadium.
The Terrors stepped on the throttle after halftime and didn’t let up until the final buzzer sounded.
Jonathan Sasser scored the first two goals, and the Terrors led 2-0 at halftime.
Simon Van Boxel was the first to score in the second half, and it was a memorable goal. He kicked it, and the ball hit the top of the goal bouncing back at him. The goalie charged to get the ball, but Van Boxel headed it before he could grab it, allowing the ball to sail into the net.
Ethan Young nailed the fourth goal off a penalty kick, and coach Bobby Brockman said it was one of the best goals he’s seen.
Harrison Lee made the fifth goal, and freshman Osvaldo Hernandez made the final goal with all the veterans on the sideline hollering and cheering because he made one.
"I'm extremely proud of the boys. They came out from the first minute and took it to Grovetown,” Brockman said. “We were up 2-0 at the half and opened up quite a bit in the second half with four goals — got to play everybody. So anytime you go to the state playoffs and get a 6-0 win — that's awesome.”
Up next in the playoffs for Glynn Academy will be the winner of the Lakeside Dekalb and North Atlanta game as the Terrors will host another playoff game next week.
Look for the extended story in Saturday’s edition of The Brunswick News.