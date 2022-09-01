The Wetlands Adventure Relay put a twist on the average cross country event, splitting teams into groups that alternated 800-meter laps for two hours.
A challenge of endurance, speed, and teamwork, the Glynn Academy boys came out on top Wednesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Wetlands Adventure Relay put a twist on the average cross country event, splitting teams into groups that alternated 800-meter laps for two hours.
A challenge of endurance, speed, and teamwork, the Glynn Academy boys came out on top Wednesday.
The Terrors’ team of Jack Roberts, Griffin Lee, Cameron Gazaway and Max Wakeland combined to run 47 total laps, finishing first out of the 29 teams in the competition.
Glynn Academy’s girls team of Lexi Alberson, Maura Thomas, Carolina Wessel and Wyleigh Foulk also competed in the relay, placing third among 19 teams.
The Terrors are set to run on their home turf Saturday when they compete in the Jekyll Invitational. The boys’ race is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. with the girls to follow.
Sports editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Ever since Pastor Ottis “Chip” Taylor slipped out of Ukraine just days ahead of the Russian invasion early this year, he has committed himself to helping the ongoing cause of freedom in his adopted homeland.
Holiday weekends are a time when people are eager to get out of town and visit friends, family and places.
Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will begin resurfacing and restriping Gloucester Street on Tuesday from U.S. 17 to Newcastle Street.
A loving light of inspiration and family commitment went dark late Friday night on Parkwood Drive in front of Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital.
Boy Scouts of America Troop 204 recognized five of its own Monday as Eagle Scouts.
Students in the marching band at Brunswick High School are inviting the community to join them in an initiative that will benefit small business owners in developing countries.