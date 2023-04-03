After going four years without a region title, the Glynn Academy boys have won back-to-back.

The Terrors were crowned champions at the Region 2-6A Tennis Tournament last week at Petersburg Racquet Club in Augusta. Glynn Academy dominated Lakeside Evans 3-1 in the championship match to win its second straight region title and remain undefeated on the season.

Denise O'Neal marched up Mallery Street Saturday with two teenage girls yelling "Justice for Trent" hoping that the girls and all youths can learn a lesson from the story of Trent Lehrkamp.

