After going four years without a region title, the Glynn Academy boys have won back-to-back.
The Terrors were crowned champions at the Region 2-6A Tennis Tournament last week at Petersburg Racquet Club in Augusta. Glynn Academy dominated Lakeside Evans 3-1 in the championship match to win its second straight region title and remain undefeated on the season.
The top-seeded Terrors received a bye through the quarterfinal round before blasting Grovetown 3-0 in the semifinals. Cameron Gazaway beat Grovetown’s Reed Nesmith 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Graham Meetz defeated Slavik Kulnya 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 to set the stage for the tandem of Coleman Harrison and Cameron Schueneman to secure the deciding point with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Patrick Gregory and Allen Cashley at No. 1 doubles.
In the championship match against Lakeside, the Glynn Academy boys jumped out to a 1-0 lead when the duo of Hayes Chitty and Wesley Gash scored a win over Daden Dykstra and Ryan Yin, but Lakeside quickly tied the match when it’s No. 1 singles player Ashur Gilbert topped Glynn’s Gazaway 6-3, 6-3.
The Terrors reclaimed the advantage on Meetz’s 6-3, 6-3 victory over John Clark Cook at No. 2 singles before Harrison/Shueneman secured the match point in a 6-2, 6-4 triumph over the duo of Jacob Joseph/Liam Miner.
It had been since 2018 that the Glynn Academy boys last won a region title before last season. Now, the Terrors have two consecutive championships under their belts and a 17-0 record on the season heading into a couple of non-region matches to close the regular season.
The Glynn Academy girls also took a step forward as a program at the Region 2-6A Tournament, improving on last season’s fourth-place finish by earning a home playoff match as the region runners-up.
In a quarterfinal matchup against crosstown rival Brunswick High, the Glynn girls notched a 5-0 sweep to advance on to the semifinals, where South Effingham awaited.
The Terrors got off to a quick start when the tandem of Ruby Coleman and Abby Lowrey defeated Brooke Bagg and Amaya Lewis 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles and No. 1 doubles duo of Kat Cranz/Carolina Wessel pulled out a 6-0, 7-6 (10) match in tiebreaker over Kylie Aquino/Tessa Conner.
Glynn’s Ansley Beck fell 7-5, 6-2 to Reese Heverly at the No. 2 singles line as South Effingham got on the board, but Ellie Luppino stormed back from a 1-4 deficit in the third set of her match at No. 1 singles to secure the winning point 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 over Halee Harper.
Katalina Flores also won her match against Addison Dekanek 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 to wrap up Glynn Academy’s 4-1 victory and send the team to the championship match, where they would face off against perennial powerhouse Lakeside Evans.
The Glynn Academy girls ultimately fell 3-0 in the region title match, but the team is set to host the first round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Both the Glynn Academy boys and girls will wrap up the regular season this week beginning with a road match Tuesday against Savannah Country Day. The teams will travel to Appling County for the regular-season finale Thursday.