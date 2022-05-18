At the conclusion of the second round of play at the GHSA Class 6A boys golf state championship, the leaderboard looked nearly identical to the first-round results.
Glynn Academy finished fifth overall in the 12-team field with a 36-hole score of 33-over 609 on Tuesday at the Jekyll Island Golf Club. Johns Creek won the title for the fifth straight season with a Day 2 low 299 that propelled the team to a 594 finish after entering the round tied with Cambridge.
Cambridge placed second with a score of 603, Creekview finished third at 605, and Dalton slid ahead of Glynn to finish fourth with a total score of 606.
Though the Terrors were unable to replicate their scores from Day 1, each member of the team’s starting four had a solid round.
Shep Davenport recorded a pair of birdies on the front nine, and found himself at even par through 12 holes before a couple of double bogeys in the final stretch saddled him at 4-over 76 for the round. Davenport would finish 5-over 149 for the tournament, which placed him 13th on the individual leaderboard.
Teammate Grady Sanders wasn’t far behind in a tie for 18th at 8-over 152 for the event with rounds of 75 and 77, respectively. William Mosher shot a 75 in the first round and a 78 in the second, finishing at 9-over 153, which was good for a tie for 22nd.
Ellis Strong rounded out the scoring for Glynn Academy at 14-over 158, placing him in a tie for 29th individually. Hank Holcomb also competed at the tournament for the Terrors, shooting 161, while the final spot was split between Michael Cook and Maddox Stroud.
While the program still hasn’t returned to the heights that saw it win 13 state titles from 1981-2011, Glynn Academy’s fifth-place finish represented a positive step forward after placing eighth at the state championships in 2021 and 2019. The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.