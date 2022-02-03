Fresh off a run to the Sweet 16, the Glynn Academy boys tennis team picked up right where it left off last year in its season opener against Ware County on Thursday.
The Terrors only dropped a single point while sweeping the Gators 5-0 in the boys’ match. The Glynn Academy girls came out on top in their matchup 4-1.
All but No. 1 singles player Jaben Hardin returns from the Glynn boys’ lineup from a year ago, while the top spot has been filled by newcomer Brock Mitchell, who was homeschooled previously.
“We’ve been real pleased with the amount of depth we have in our lineup this year,” said Glynn tennis coach Marcus Long. “We have a couple of young freshmen that have come in that are really challenging some of our veterans, and so everybody is going to find some time to play.
“It’s just trying to keep everybody happy and giving everybody a chance to prove themselves, but we’ve been very happy with the way things have gone so far.”
Mitchell opened his career as a Terrors with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 1 in what was the closest match on the boys’ side. Graham Meetz and Banks Harrison each produced 6-0, 6-0 sweeps at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
In boys doubles, the duo of Wesley Gash and Haynes Chitty won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, and the tandem of David Thompson and Coleman Harrison finished off their opponent in similar 6-0, 6-0 fashion at No. 2 as the Terrors flexed the depth.
“The strength of this team is our depth,” Long said. “We have experience top to bottom, and then our inexperience are guys that play year-round tennis. We’ve been fortunate to inherit some new guys and bring back the core of what we had last year.
“It’s been a fun start to the year. Our practices have been very highly competitive.”
On the girls side, Glynn Academy suffered a big early-season blow when its No. 1 singles player suffered a torn ACL during the team’s first practice, but the team showed major fight to come out victorious in its opener.
Ellie Luppino won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1, Anna Vrolijk swept 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and No. 3 Kat Flores notched a 6-3, 6-3 victory as the Terrors swept the singles matches.
Glynn’s only loss of the day came at No. 1 doubles, where Kat Cranz and Emma Clarke fell in a super tiebreaker 6-1, 4-6, 10-7, but the pairing of Ella Henry and Carolina Wessel defeated their counterparts 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles to cap off the match.
“We’re lucky we brought back some experience from last year,” Long said. “We’ve got Anna Vrolijk and Kat Flores, who both played singles for us last year that come back this year and can kind of reassume their roles. We had a young freshman in Ellie Luppino that we think is going to be a fantastic player in the future — she’s playing well now — and then bringing back some doubles experience last year in Emma Clarke, and Kat Cranz, and Ella Henry I think has been really good for us so far.
“We’re just going to help for the best, try to keep everybody healthy, and do the best that we can.”
Glynn Academy is set to host Camden at the GA tennis courts 4 p.m. Tuesday before traveling to Wayne County the following week.