Glynn’s Terrance Haywood explains a three-man weave to his campers during the summer.

 Sebastian Emanuel/The Brunswick News

Coming off a season where the Terrors basketball team lost in the final minute to Westlake in the first round of the 6A State Basketball Playoffs, 62-60, the team is looking to rebuild with a few key pieces that return from last year’s team.

“We have lost a lot of guys from last year,” said Glynn head coach Terrance Haywood. “We lost everybody off our starting five except our point guard Tyi Ivey. He is the only returning starter we have. Shane Payne and David Prince played a lot of varsity, but they were not full-time starters. They came off the bench and played a lot of key minutes for us last year and played big in some games. As far as full-time from last year, Tyi Ivey is the only returning player. We are definitely looking to rebuild a brand-new team this year.”

