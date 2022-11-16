Coming off a season where the Terrors basketball team lost in the final minute to Westlake in the first round of the 6A State Basketball Playoffs, 62-60, the team is looking to rebuild with a few key pieces that return from last year’s team.
“We have lost a lot of guys from last year,” said Glynn head coach Terrance Haywood. “We lost everybody off our starting five except our point guard Tyi Ivey. He is the only returning starter we have. Shane Payne and David Prince played a lot of varsity, but they were not full-time starters. They came off the bench and played a lot of key minutes for us last year and played big in some games. As far as full-time from last year, Tyi Ivey is the only returning player. We are definitely looking to rebuild a brand-new team this year.”
Knowing this, Haywood wanted a lot of his younger players to get the top level of condition over the summer and even in the fall.
“We played 29 games over the summer and then we played in a fall league this year,” Haywood said. “They played six games in the fall league so we have been playing a lot of basketball and just trying to get these younger guys ready. I have a few that are up from JV and then a couple of guys that played sparingly on varsity, but they got an opportunity to play a whole lot this summer and play more during the fall league. We are trying to get them ready to go and my purpose of playing so many games was trying to get these guys accumulated to the speed and the intensity of varsity basketball. For a lot of them, it’s somewhat new to them.”
Joining Ivey, Payne, and Prince on the team are seniors Jeremiah Watkins, Charles Smith, and TJ Haywood. Juniors are Zach King and Corey Fisher with sophomores Alex Packard and Jayden Ellis filling out the 10-man roster.
With new faces, Haywood isn’t going to shy away from what Glynn Academy has become known for being a resilient defensive team.
“Yeah we are going to do what Glynn Academy does, which is play man-to-man defense, and we are going to mix in some zones and do whatever we have to do to give us the best chance to win, that is what we are going to do,” Haywood said. “Also, once we start scouting teams, it will depend on what we will need to do for the particular team but the biggest thing is we just want the guys to get out and play hard and compete and get after it.”
Offensively, the team will continue to use its athletic bigs in Prince, Smith, Watkins, and Packard. But, at the same time Haywood will look at every possibility there is to continue on the right track of a winning season and reaching state for the second consecutive season.
“Whatever gives us the best chance at being successful and being able to win basketball games that’s what we are going to do,” Haywood said. “Of course, we may plan what we think we may need to do and what will give us the best chance to win, but sometimes plans change and you have to go back and rethink some things and do things differently. We are going to do whatever we have to do to try and make Glynn Academy continue on the right track of having a winning season and getting back into the state playoffs.”
As for Haywood, his mindset is to see his team go out and play hard every single second of a game. He knows that players come and go but the mentality of Glynn Academy will stick.
“Our goal of course is to win every game and that is the plan going in,” Haywood said. “No one ever plans to lose a game so our goal is to go in and win every game and we are going to focus on the guys we have now and get these guys better each and every practice and game. We are going to compete and hopefully build on what we have done the last few years and just continue that or get better. Have a winning season and return to the state playoffs.”
Tipping off the season against Ware County in the High McBride Tip-Off Classic in Hazlehurst, Haywood is just excited to have basketball start and face someone that isn’t 5-on-5 Terror practices.
“I’m excited. It’s hard--we have been practicing since October 24 and that’s the difficult part of practicing and not playing,” Haywood said. “That is the difficult part I feel like where you are just practicing, practicing, practicing, with no games, but I love it once we get into playing games. You practice a couple of days and then you play a game and you get to scout for another team or get film on them and get a gameplan. You teach it to your players and go out and try and execute it, and you get ready for it. This is the part that I truly, truly love as we get ready to start the basketball season.”