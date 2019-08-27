The Terrors made a strong case as the best volleyball team in the Golden Isles on Tuesday.
Glynn Academy and Camden met at Brunswick High for a tri-match between local squads, and the Red Terrors rolled to wins in straight sets in both matches, beating the Wildcats 25-17, 25-8 before moving on to defeat the Pirates 25-13, 25-21.
Camden also topped Brunswick in three sets 18-25, 25-20, 15-6.
“I think playing against Brunswick High and Camden is fun just because they are local, and we know a lot of the girls and faces,” said Glynn head coach Staci Hunt.
Coming off an Elite 8 appearance in the Class 6A playoffs a year ago, Glynn Academy has started the season off hot, winning 9 of its first 10 matches.
The Red Terrors looked like an well-oiled machine in its match against the Wildcats as every pass, set and attack was under control. Glynn led 15-5 at one point in the first set, and it built a 20-6 advantage in the second set.
Camden struggled to find success on the attack as it first had to get around the size on Glynn’s front line before trying to find the floor against an agile libero.
“Macyn Nasser is one of our seniors, and she is great at blocking, but we also have a libero, Skylar Perez, that kind of covers the whole floor,” Hunt said. “She’s in for every set, every game. The perfect passes are coming from the red jersey.”
For the Wildcats, another match against the Terrors (Camden lost in two sets when the teams met in Kingsland on Aug. 10) gives them an idea of the level they’ll need to reach in order to achieve their goals.
“Our schedule is very hard this year,” said Camden head coach Hannah Shierling. “Glynn is a very, very good team, very talented, and it just helps us move on.
“Our main goal is playoffs and region, so it helps us improve in region play and just get ready for playoffs.”
Glynn Academy went on to overwhelm Brunswick in its second match — taking a 10-6 lead in the first set and winning 15 of the next 22 points.
But, playing their fourth consecutive set, the Terrors began to slow down a bit in the against the Pirates. Brunswick jumped out to a 5-2 lead, and pushed its advantage to 9-5 until Glynn stormed back to tie the set at 12-12.
Despite making by far the most mental mistakes of their four sets, the Terrors were able to fend off the Pirates to run their winning streak to five straight.
“Lack of communication and they just weren’t working as a team,” Hunt said. “When you’re not trusting your setter, or not trusting a passer, then we’ll lose a game.
“It was very close, but I’m glad we still pulled it out in two.”
In the first match of the day, Camden rebounded from a first-set loss to beat Brunswick on the strength of its defense.
The Wildcats lost the opening set and fell down 6-0 to open the second before finding their groove and catching fire. Camden’s first lead in the set came at 12-11, and at 20-17 was the first time the margin was more than two points.
With players flying around on defense, the Wildcats were able to put themselves in control of the contest.
“We’ve got two seniors in the back row who are great passers,” Shierling said. “When they’re back there, we breathe a little easier because they’re just very calm, they know know what they’re doing, they’ve been doing it a long time, and they’re confident in themselves.
“It helps the team knowing they’re back there.”
The Wildcats ran out to a quick victory in the decisive third set, in the process scoring 40 of the final 60 points of the match over the final two sets.
Taking a pair of losses against local rivals isn’t what Brunswick had in mind in hosting the tri-match, but it can take away some lessons that could help the program moving forward.
“It definitely helps us get to see different people to play versus in practice,” said Pirates head coach Jasmine Hubbard. “This is only really our second time playing other people, so we definitely need it, so that every time we come back to practice, we can take it, build, and grow.”