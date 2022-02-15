The smell of hot dogs, burgers and popcorn filled the air around Wainwright Field for opening day at Glynn Academy.
The contest ended in a 5-1 victory for the Red Terrors over the visiting Camden Wildcats, but Glynn opened the night by honoring its seniors and their mothers, who’ve been with them every step of the way. The mothers threw out the first pitches, with the crowd behind them cheering them on.
John Welborn, the new head coach of the program, turned to Tom Echols to take the mound for the first game of the season after a campaign that saw the pitcher go 8-1 with a 2.80 ERA and 61 strikeouts.
“I was excited to get out here and just get going,” Welborn said after earning his first win. “Let the season ramp up and see the kids play. They’ve put in a lot of hard work, the coaches have put in a lot of hard work. I was just excited.”
Echols picked up from his stellar junior campaign and struck out the first two Wildcat batters, but Camden avoided a 1-2-3 inning when Jamie Felix’s speed to beat out a throw from the infield. Felix would steal second base before a groundout by the clean-up hitter ended the inning.
Glynn’s offense immediately took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the inning. With one out, Spence Hartman drilled a pitch to the fence in right field for a triple. He’d score on a wild pitch by Camden’s Ethan Finch. The Terrors would end the inning with the one run after stranding Tyler Devlin on first base.
Echols continued his dominance on the mound over the four innings he operated, finishing the night with six strikeouts while allowing just three hits and walking two batters. At the plate, Echols went 0-2 but drew a walk in the fourth inning, becoming one of three Terrors who scored in the fourth inning.
With the Terrors up 2-0 entering the bottom half of the fourth, the Terrors jumped on Garrett Albright during his one inning on the mound. After the first batter struck out looking, the next two Terrors walked before another out was recorded. Echols forced the third walk of the inning to load the bases with Hartman up to bat.
As the count showed 1-2, Hartman timed Albright’s pitch perfectly and laced it down the right field foul line for a double. All three runners scored and as Glynn went up 5-0. Albright would get out of the inning after forcing another walk and a wild pitch before finally striking out Devlin.
Hartman finished the night at the plate going 3-3 with three RBI and two runs.
“The game plan is to compete regardless of what inning it is,” Welborn said. “We are always in attack mode. Any chance we can get to score some runs, we want to score some runs. The goal is to score every inning. Spence did a good job, drove in the ball and scored some runs there.”
Luke Barch, a transfer from Alaska, took the mound for the remaining three innings. He showed his ability to be a solid starter for Welborn, even though he gave up the lone run of the night. Barch struck out six batters, walked two batters, allowed one hit and one run in his three innings of work.
“It was great, they went out there and competed,” Welborn said of his pitching staff. “We got to do a little better job when we get two outs, instead of walking people, and going at them. They did a good job, its early. They are going to buckle down and fix those mistakes.”
Glynn Academy’s next games are in the annual Beach Tournament, where they take on Lumpkin County (4 p.m.) and McIntosh County Academy (7 p.m.) on Saturday.