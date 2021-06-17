Glynn Academy decided the best option to keep its baseball program rolling was in-house. On Thursday, the Glynn County School System announced Terrors assistant John Welborn as the successor to head coach Trent Mongero.
“We are extremely excited to name coach John Welborn as the new head baseball coach at Glynn Academy,” athletic director Steve Waters said in a statement. “John is a proven coach, and he deserves the opportunity to lead the Glynn Academy baseball program. Coach Welborn knows the history of Glynn Academy baseball, and he has a great short term and long term vision for Glynn Academy baseball.
“The players will run through a brick wall for him, and he is just a natural fit for the program. He is a natural leader, and I am looking forward to watching Coach Welborn lead the Red Terrors for many years to come.”
Mongero retired from his position as the head coach of the Terrors’ baseball program last month due to health concerns and the desire for more family time. More than 30 applicants threw their name into the ring to the vacant position.
But Welborn rose above the rest after lending a hand to a Glynn Academy team that went 17-11 and made its first trip to the Elite 8 since 1991 despite dealing with a number of injuries throughout the campaign.
“We had some excellent applicants with solid resumes, and our committee had an extremely tough decision to make,” Waters added. “Coach Welborn really blew the committee away in his interview and his vision for Glynn Academy baseball.”
After graduating from Georgia College and State University, Welborn served as a strength and conditioning coach and an assistant for his alma matter before moving into a similar position as Locust Grove High School.
Following three years at Locust Grove, Welborn made the move to Glynn Academy, where he’ll take over the program in his third year at the school.
“First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I want to thank my wonder wife, family, and coaches who have supported and provided me with advice along this journey. I would like to give a special thank you to Coach Mongero and Coach (Rocky) Hidalgo for taking the time to invest in a young coach and mentoring me over the past few years,” Welborn said. “Last, but certainly not least, I would like to thank Mr. (Matthew) Blackstone, Coach Waters, and the entire committee who believed in me enough to offer me an opportunity of a lifetime as the head baseball coach at Glynn Academy.
“I love these kids, this community, and plan on building a long and successful career as a Glynn Academy Red Terror, like coach (Chuck Fehr). Over the past few years, we have built a solid foundation and my vision is to continue to improve on that foundation, developing high character young men and a program we all can be proud of.”