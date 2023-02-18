Opening the 23rd annual Battle of the Beach Classic at Adam Wainwright Field, Glynn Academy and the Jackson County went down to the final out before the Terrors sealed a 6-5 win
Trent Tankersley was on the mound for the Terrors, not only looking to improve on his first outing but to continue to put fear as a two-way player. He made quick work of the Panthers’ top of the lineup in the first inning, striking out two.
Coming to bat in the bottom of the first, Glynn Academy tagged Jackson County’s Jack Venable for three runs on five hits in hopes of setting the tone on the night.
With the offense scoring three runs and Tankersley coming across as one of them, he returned to the mound and kept the Panthers’ bats at bay.
In the third inning, the Terrors’ defense ran into its first hint of trouble. With two out and runners sitting on the corners, the Terrors presumed to get out of trouble when a popup in foul territory around the first base bag allowed Hank Noonan to get under the ball. But mistracked by the slightest of inches, the ball went off the top of his glove and allowed the Panthers batter to have a chance again. Drawing a walk to load the bases, Tankersley once more thought his defense would get out of trouble on a hard-hit ball.
The ball came off the glove of Tankersley and into the direction of second basemen Brandon Kasper, who picked up the second error of the night as he failed to make an out that allowed two runners to score. Tankersley struck out the next batter but shared his frustration walking off the mound and into the dugout.
In between the innings, Glynn Academy manager John Welborn grabbed Noonan and Kasper and spoke to them about flushing the plays out and focusing on the rest of the game.
“It’s early but we can’t lose focus,” Welborn said of the five-error night. “Honestly, over half of their runs we gave them. We have to clean those things up and we will moving forward.”
Tankersley returned to the mound for the fourth inning and pitched an immaculate inning, as he got all three Panthers batters to whiff on his pitches.
The Glynn offense stagnated after its strong first inning, forcing Tankerlsey to go out in hopes of keeping the 3-2 lead as is for the fifth inning. Able to get two outs before being pulled with runners on the corners, Tankersley’s night ended with the junior striking out six batters and allowing one hit on the night.
“As always, he competes and he improved from his last outing and he will continue to do that because that’s who he is.” Welborn said.
Jeb Carson came in for relief and followed in the footsteps of Tankersley, striking out the Panthers’ batter and ending any danger.
Looking for ways to wake the bats up, Glynn Academy saw its first two batters of the fifth inning reached base before an out was registered. As runners stood in scoring positions, Ryan Schueneman broke the scoring drought for the team with a hard liner to center field to bring home Noonan and Tankerlsey, giving the Terrors a 5-2 lead.
Glynn Academy’s second bit of trouble in the diamond came in the sixth innings as back-to-back errors allowed Jackson County to score two runs with zero outs to its name. Carson was able to strike out a batter before allowing a deep shot to the right-field fence.
As the tying run rounded the bases and the Terrors went through their relay throws to the plate, catcher Luke Barch was able to lay down a tag just in time to get the second out of the inning and preserve a 5-4 lead for the team.
William Pralinksy came in for Carson and got the team out of the inning with a routine ground out.
Tacking on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Greyson Gegg, the Terrors held a 6-4 lead going into the final inning of work.
Pralinksy returned to the mound to start the seventh, giving up a leadoff walk before forcing a fly out to the outfield. Welborn signaled for Gegg to come in and struck out a batter but allowed three walks to his name and a run to score before Welborn pulled him for Eli Newbern.
Coming in and inheriting the bases loaded on a 1-0 count, Newbern had a full count before delivering the final out on a grounder to Kasper to seal the 6-5 win for the Glynn.
“He threw the other night for us some so I was trying not to use him,” Welborn said. “He did a great job the other night with filling up the zone. He’s a low heart rate guy so you can put him in any situation where things are going crazy and he is going to be calm, cool, and collected. That’s what we needed right there.”
Registering the final out with a throw from Kasper to Noonan, the Terrors celebrated with loud cheers and chest pumps. Seeing the team respond after a tough night in the field but holding on to a one-run lead, Welborn said these types of games early on help.
“You need these games because you find out a lot about who you are and the character,” Welborn said. When you get late into the postseason, you are going to have games like this every game. Having them early on gets you prepared for later on in the season.”