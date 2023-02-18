Opening the 23rd annual Battle of the Beach Classic at Adam Wainwright Field, Glynn Academy and the Jackson County went down to the final out before the Terrors sealed a 6-5 win

Trent Tankersley was on the mound for the Terrors, not only looking to improve on his first outing but to continue to put fear as a two-way player. He made quick work of the Panthers’ top of the lineup in the first inning, striking out two.

More from this section