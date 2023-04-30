Traveling to College Park to take on a high-octane offense in Woodward Academy, Glynn Academy found itself swept (8-7, 6-2) in the second round of the GHSA 6A Baseball State Playoffs.
In the first game, the Terrors jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first with Hank Noonan blasting a two-run home run over the left field fence to set the tempo for the playoff matchup.
Luke Barch took the mound for Glynn and had a smooth first inning with catcher Hugh Edgy helping him out by throwing out the lone base runner of the inning.
Glynn had a chance in the second inning to try and extend its lead as runners stood on second and third with one out. Unfortunately, quick outs left runners stranded and Woodward Academy took advantage of the moment.
Loading the bases on Barch, with two singles and a walk, Woodward Academy saw its first two runs come by way of an error on Brandon Kasper. Trying to make a play to try and turn two, the error allowed two runs to score before the War Eagles added the third run of the inning on a fielder’s choice.
Trailing 3-2 Glynn tied the game with a single by Greyson Gegg to right to score Gus Gandy from second. Tying the game, Tyler Devlin hit a double to left field to put pressure on Woodward’s starter Aidan Beal, but Gegg found himself thrown out trying to advance to third.
Woodward took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single by Kevin Stephens that led to a two-run home run by Griffin Sorrow to put the home team up 6-3 on Barch.
Glynn answered with its second home run of the game with Gegg sending his shot to right to cut the deficit to 6-4.
Woodward knocked Barch out of the game after its second two-run home run of the game to extend the lead 8-4. Jeb Carson came in for relief and kept the War Eagles off the board for the rest of the game.
Still showing fight, Glynn put together a two-out rally with Gegg picking up his fourth RBI of the game on a single to right — scoring Jacob Adamson and Wessley Roberson. Down 8-6, Devlin smacked a single to left to score Gegg and cut the lead to one. Forcing Woodward to make a pitching change, as the tying run stood 90 feet away, pitcher Max Forde forced a ground out on Trent Tankersley to calm the storm.
Down 8-7 and heading into the seventh, Glynn started with a single by Edgy to put the tying run (courtesy runner Gavin Wells) on first. Wells was picked off at first before Ryan Schueneman struck out and Kasper lined out to end the first game of the doubleheader.
Dropping the first game, the Terrors needed to avoid elimination by taking the second game from the War Eagles.
Putting Tankersley out to pitch, Woodward scored the game’s first run by way of an error in left by Wells.
Woodward extended its lead in the top of the second on a solo shot to left field by Brandon Burnette.
Keeping the Terrors off the scoreboard while allowing hits to come with ease, the War Eagles took advantage of their opportunities as they added runs three and four by way of a solo home run and a single to center.
Trailing 4-0 and hoping to get the team back in the game, Tankersley hit a home run to dead center before Roberson brought forth the second run of the inning on a single to right to score Schueneman.
Making a change on the mound after four innings of work from Tankersley, Eli Newbern came in and got a quick out before allowing back-to-back singles to give the War Eagles a chance to increase its lead with an RBI ground out to lead 5-2.
Woodward added its sixth and final run of the game on a double by Ethan Hall to seal the second and final game of the Sweet Sixteen matchup.
Glynn finished its season tying the school record for wins (24) for the second consecutive season and going three consecutive years into the second round of the playoffs.