Traveling to College Park to take on a high-octane offense in Woodward Academy, Glynn Academy found itself swept (8-7, 6-2) in the second round of the GHSA 6A Baseball State Playoffs.

In the first game, the Terrors jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first with Hank Noonan blasting a two-run home run over the left field fence to set the tempo for the playoff matchup.

Safe Harbor’s 2023 Champions for Children Campaign is an exciting initiative aimed at raising funds and awareness for Safe Harbor Center’s critical services for Coastal Georgia’s most vulnerable children, youth and families. The 2023 Champions for Children campaign features an impressive ros…

Traffic was snarled on St.Simons Island at mid-afternoon Thursday when a car went off the right shoulder of the F.J. Torras Causeway opposite the entrance to Marina Drive and crashed into at least one tree.