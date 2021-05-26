After building a legacy that spans 30 years, four programs, and countless athletes, Glynn Academy baseball head coach Trent Mongero is retiring.
Mongero informed The News of his plans Tuesday, citing his health and a desire to spend time with family as reasons for stepping away from his role as a full-time teacher and high school baseball coach.
“It’s God’s timing. It’s meant for me to step away at this point in time in my life and turn it over to somebody who has their full health and can give these boys everything that they need,” Mongero said. “I wish I could be that guy, but reality is that I would be shortchanging them, myself, and even my staff to a degree, if I tried to continue on as head coach.”
Last year, Mongero revealed heart problems that would require open heart surgery, though in pre-op, doctors decided to push pause two days before the procedure.
Mongero made concessions this season, coaching exclusively from the dugout for the first time, but surgery was still just a matter of time.
“That’s on the horizon, and the doctors, of course, are encouraging me to reduce my stress loads, and just to take better care of myself,” Mongero said. “That’s one big reason. I’ll be in my middle 50s next year. I’m just getting older, and I have to make a decision in regards to my health.”
The other major factor in Mongero’s decision to step down as the head coach at Glynn Academy was to clear him to spend more time with family.
Mongero’s son, Taber, is playing college baseball at his father’s alma matter University of North Carolina Wilmington, and his daughter is completing her degree at the University of Georgia.
“My wife has been a tremendous coach’s wife the whole time, I need to be able to spend more time with her alone, and traveling to see our kids,” Mongero said. “But truth of the matter is, the person I need to probably spend the most time with is my daughter.
“She’s a senior in college at UGA, and she has, to a large degree, taken the greatest backseat, for lack of a better word, in my time. Not because I care any less about her, it’s just that I’m in baseball, and she’s a very independent person. Because of that, I don’t get to spend near enough quality time with her, and I don’t want, for one second, my passion of helping other kids to now cause resentment for the rest of my daughter’s life with me because I didn’t spend time with her growing up.”
Mongero will be sticking around the Golden Isles.
He professed his appreciation for Glynn Academy and the community while offering the next coach as much or as little assistance with the program as they desire.
“I’m a Terror for life,” Mongero said. “We’re going to be living in this community, my wife is staying as a teacher at the school. We had unbelievable community support at Glynn Academy. I had tremendous administrative support. Our booster club (members) are high-functioning people who truly care about the program. We’ve had zero parental issues this last year, and there’s probably not a whole lot of baseball programs at the high school level in the state of Georgia that can say that.
“We’ve had a lot of success, and I feel like the program is primed to continue and build upon that success. I’m forever a Terror. I’m going to bleed red and white for the rest of my life.”
Following a collegiate career at the UNCW that saw Mongero earn a conference Player of the Year award and a slot on the program’s All-Decade team, and a stint as an infielder in the Atlanta Braves’ organization, Mongero established himself as one of the top prep coaches in the country.
He’s coached more than 100 student-athletes who have gone on to play collegiate and/or professional baseball. His 490 career wins rank him within the top 50 all-time in Georgia high school baseball history. He was twice named the state’s Coach of the Year and was named National High School Baseball Coach of the Year in 2017 after leading North Hall to the program’s first state championship in over 60 years.
Mongero made a major mark in just four years at Glynn Academy, going 68-40 over that span and leading the Terrors to the Elite 8 for the first time since 1990.
“I’m grateful for the four years,” Mongero said. “I’m proud of what we accomplished in four years… We got the ship righted, and it’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
“I left a state championship program to try to come down here and build, and I feel like we accomplished a whole heck of a lot in four years.
“As (Blake Wood) said yesterday (at his signing), I would not be surprised if they keep this ship going in the right direction, that we win a state championship at Glynn Academy within the next three years.”
After a strong first season that saw the Terrors finish 24-7 with an appearance in the second round of the state playoffs, Glynn hit a valley as a program, dropping to 11-18 and out of the postseason after graduating a talented senior class.
But in the process, Mongero began laying the foundation for an elite program. He pegged the 2020 team to be the first to make a deep push into the playoffs, but the coming out party was delayed a season by COVID-19 with Glynn Academy holding a 12-2 record and the No. 1 ranking in the state.
If the Terrors complete that season, Mongero is almost certain to be the 38th coach in state history with 500 all-time wins — not that he regrets finishing just shy.
“Those wins remind me of the fact that those seniors didn’t get to have a season,” Mongero said. “I’m glad that I’m not at 500… It will always remind me of the COVID team and the seniors that literally had their season taken away from them.
“It just reminds me of what they went through. For that, I’ll be happy to be under 500.”