In their second game of a pivotal series with the Mustangs, the Red Terrors baseball team took home a 4-2 win behind a strong display from pitcher Trent Tankersley.
Taking the mound for Glynn, Tankersley pitched six innings of two-run baseball, allowing five hits while striking out four to keep the team in a solid position before Gus Gandy closed out the game for the save.
Glynn struck first in the top of the first when Wessley Roberson led the game off with a single to center before moving to second on a sacrifice bunt by Gandy. Hank Noonan drew a one-out walk, before advancing to second during Greyson Gegg’s at-bat for runners on second and third.
Dealing with a full count, Gegg hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Roberson for the first run of the night.
Getting out of dangerous situations in the bottom of the second and fourth inning, the offense rewarded Tankersley with a three-run fifth inning, all with two outs.
Hugh Edgy led the inning off with a single to left before back-to-back outs left pinch runner Jacob Adamson standing on third and waiting. Gandy delivered with a first-pitch swing to left, bringing in Adamson for a 2-0 lead.
Stepping up the plate as the dangerous No. 3 hitter in the Terrors lineup, Noonan sent a 0-2 pitch over the left field fence for a two-run home run to give the team a 4-0 lead.
South Effingham brought forth a strong rally in the seventh as the first two batters reached base before on Tankersley before Gandy came in to close out the game.
Scoring on a fielder’s choice and a two-out single, Gandy closed out the game with a fielder’s choice play by second basemen Brandon Kasper to give Glynn its 20th win of the season.
The two teams head to Wainwright Field for the rubber match with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.