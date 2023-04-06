In their second game of a pivotal series with the Mustangs, the Red Terrors baseball team took home a 4-2 win behind a strong display from pitcher Trent Tankersley.

Taking the mound for Glynn, Tankersley pitched six innings of two-run baseball, allowing five hits while striking out four to keep the team in a solid position before Gus Gandy closed out the game for the save.

