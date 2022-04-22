Preparing all week long for a battle, the Glynn Academy Terrors faced its toughest battle of the season against the Osborne Cardinals in the second round of the GHSA Class 6A playoffs.
Playing in front of their home crowd for possibly th final time this season, the Terrors knew the game would see minimal chances converted and a technical Cardinals team.
Glynn started the game off strong, creating the first corner kick of the game four minutes in. Swinging the ball in from the left corner post, the Terrors narrowly missed a chance on a goal with a looping header going just wide.
Osborne stood firm though, winning goal kicks in the midfield and pushing up on Glynn’s defense.
A Terrors backline that had only conceded 10 goals all season was put to work early and often, with Keller Lopez Orellana, John William Barbee, Caleb Faulk, Thomas Mitchell, and Chandler Owens making constant challenges to keep the game level early on.
After challenging for the ball around midfield in an aerial duel, Orellana held his lower back after taking a hard fall to the grass. This was one of several bodies-on-the-line challenges Orellana made in the game.
“We call him the Honduran Hammer,” head coach Bobby Brockman said of Orellana. “We love that guy. He has just been a big-time defender for us. I met him two years ago when he came out for the team and never knew who he was. He’s a Godsend. He really has been a star on our defense. John William Barbee has been awesome back there too. Durham was solid tonight too.”
Glynn’s first big chance came with 18 minutes left in the first when Jonathan Sasser had his shot saved on the line by a Cardinal defender.
Minutes later, the Terrors converted the game’s only goal of the night.
With 16:24 to go until halftime, Glynn ran a counter-attack with Sasser delivering a through ball pass, with a dummy by Gavin Swafford to find Harrison Lee at the top of Osborne’s box. Cutting back into the middle of the box, Lee found Swafford at the 12-yard line to take a shot on goal. As Swafford’s shot was blocked by a Cardinal defender, Lee crashed on the loose ball and took a shot with his right foot. As the ball went into the back of the net, Glynn County Stadium erupted.
Grabbing the lead with 15 minutes to go before halftime, Glynn held strong in defending for the final 16 minutes to get into halftime and go over tactics to hold on.
Osborne’s midfield controlled the ball for a majority of the final 15 minutes, making attempts to find the final man to have shots on goal. Never separating Orellana and Barbee, the Cardinals had to try set pieces to create chances.
Mitchell injured his right knee when he made contact with the ball at the same time as an Osborne player.
“Tommy Mitchell plays with so much energy and heart,” Brockman said. “He’s all elbows and knees, but hopefully he will be able to play on Tuesday. We got a great medical staff so hopefully, that’s the case.”
Durham Daniel picked up three saves in the final 10 minutes, leaping to save a back-post cross, a cross into the box, and a save after a header was missed off the crossbar in the final seconds before the half.
In the second half, Glynn’s backline stood its strongest test yet.
Osborne started the first 10 minutes of the half on the attacking prowl, earning two free-kicks and a corner.
Glynn’s defense stood firm though, with Orellana and Barbee sending clearances down the field to reset. Daniel collected his fourth save of the night after the second free-kick by the Cardinals in the first 10 minutes of play.
“We talked about it at halftime, you can’t just go into the second half and play nothing but defense,” Brockman said. “That game right there was such a high-level game that we didn’t have another game like that this whole season. In most of our games, they didn’t play 80 minutes under that kind of stress load. It takes a lot of energy out of you. To have these guys pull this off tonight with a shutout, I couldn’t be prouder of this team.”
Playing more of a defensive style, Glynn found themselves struggling to control the ball and find either Luke O’Connor or Swafford to hold possession. With Brockman giving instructions to his field three of Sasser, Lee, and defensive midfielder Nathan Copstias, Glynn resorted to winning with its defense.
Orellana won the ball with a crunching tackle to give his team the ball, but instead of holding it and controlling possession, the team struggled to maintain any control.
One big moment with 10 minutes to play came off an Osborne shot outside the box. Daniel waited for which direction the ball would traject to, but a bounce in front of the dirt patch of the goal forced Daniel to the goal line to make a save and keep Cardinal attackers away from a loose ball opportunity.
After a cramping injury on the field by a Terror player, Brockman talked to his team on the touchline as they hydrated with less than eight minutes to play. Telling his team to get hold of the ball, he put faith in his undefeated team to see through defensively of winning the game.
With Osborne continuing to attack and push Glynn back into defense, no ball passed Orellana. The center back made a challenge for every loose/controlled ball, aerial duel, and header to clear his team of danger.
In the rare instances, Glynn had control of the ball in the final minutes, they tried to run to the corner to waste time and earn throw-ins or corners. Osborne challenged for the ball, but every time a big tackle came in by a Terror to win a throw-in and waste every precious second possible.
After Owens drew a foul with 52 seconds left and Durham sent a deep kick into Osborne’s half, fans started to count down the seconds remaining.
As the final seconds ticked and Osborne failed to get a shot away, Terror players celebrated by either jumping around with one another or dropping to their knees in sheer exhaustion.
“Yeah, those guys were unbelievable tonight,” Brockman said of his defense. “We bent a little bit but we never broke. To shut that team out is outstanding. I don’t know if they have been shut out all season. We were just really organized and solid. Guys just put everything out there and left it all out there for us. That’s what you have to do to beat a team like that.”
Returning to the Elite Eight for the first time since the 2018 season, Glynn takes on the reigning champions of Dalton High on Tuesday.
“It would have been nice to win the coin flip,” Brockman said. “Our crowd was great tonight but we will miss a couple of days of school and make a road trip.”