Next Saturday, one of the Pirates’ all-time best athletes will host an event to raise money for the Brunswick High football program.
Professional wrestler Ray Lloyd, a former all-state offensive lineman for Brunswick High and Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame inductee, is orchestrating the Battle of Altama — a heart-pounding wrestling show that will benefit the current Pirates football team.
The show is slated for 6 p.m. at Brunswick Square Garden.
“It’s to raise money for the football program, but it’s also something to give people something to do and a chance to have a good time,” Lloyd said in a statement. “It’s going to be a buffet-style show. There will be something for everyone.”
Lloyd, who has wrestled under several names but gained worldwide fame as “Glacier” while touring with the WCW, has put together a lineup of known names in the wrestling industry to help him entertain his home community. Among those scheduled to appear alongside Lloyd are WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko, Ernest “The Cat” Miller, Meng, Luther Biggs and Chad “Big Bank” Barfield, who will be sure to rile up the crowd with his antics.
And there could still be a few more surprise stars added to the list before the first bell rings and those may not be announced until the night of the live show to add to the element of surprise that hardcore wrestling fans like.
“The biggest reason we will be able to have a quality show is the great friends I have in the business who will do this because of the relationship we have. They’re going to be a big part of our success,” Lloyd said.
Doors open for the event at 5 p.m. on Sept. 14. Tickets are currently on sale at Brunswick High School and will be on sale at the Pirates’ football game against McIntosh County Academy, scheduled for the Friday prior to the wrestling matches. Members of the Brunswick Pirates Touchdown Club also have tickets that can be purchased directly from them.
Tickets will also be sold at the door as long as they remain. Student tickets are $7 and general admission tickets are $10.
Ringside seats are also available for $20 and front row seats are available for $25. There is also a $50 VIP ticket for sale that includes a ringside seat, admission to a meet-and-greet with the wrestlers prior to the show, an after-party at an off-site location, and a large poster fans can use for autographs from the wrestlers.
Corporate sponsorship packages are also available and start at $400. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Sandra Branch with the Touchdown Club at sandrajbranch@yahoo.com.
“Every bit of the money contributed goes right back into the community to help the football team,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd, and Miller, one-time partners in WCW, will team up once again. The two have had similar careers as Lloyd played college football at Valdosta State while Miller played at Savannah State. Both are former karate champions and actors. Miller, who is from Decatur, appeared in the 2008 drama “The Wrestler.”
Some potential future wrestling stars out of the One Fall Power Factory training facility in metro Atlanta will also be featured on the night’s card, including Brunswick’s own Anna Jernigan, who goes by Anna Jay in the ring.
“This will be her debut show,” Lloyd pointed out. “She’s the epitome of what we look for in pro wrestlers. She has a great work-ethic and attitude and toughness. She is going to surprise a lot of people.”
Lloyd plans to appear as Glacier at the outset of the show, but he will wrestle under a different name when he steps into the ring as several of the matches will be filmed with footage possibly used for scenes in an upcoming action and adventure film in which Lloyd and some of the others wrestlers are starring in.
Pre-production for the film will begin this month while most of the shooting is scheduled for later this fall. The movie is due out sometime next summer, Lloyd noted.
“The film has a wrestling theme and will feature wrestling scenes,” Lloyd said. “Some of the wrestlers here will be wrestling as their characters in the film.”
Lloyd said those attending the event could find themselves appearing in the film, too. “I really want to show off the Brunswick people and the community,” he said. “I’m hoping the camera crew will get a lot of the shots they need, including cars coming into the parking lot, ticket-takers taking tickets, crowd shots and all those things.”
Brunswick High head football coach Sean Pender and several of his players are likely to make an appearance in the action as well. Local radio personality Joe Willie Sousa will also take part as a ring announcer.
“There won’t be a dull moment,” Lloyd said. “It will be fast-paced and action-packed.”