Saturday was a night of celebration and warm memories at Glynn Academy.
Legendary coach Theresa Adams was honored with the dedication of the court at The Glass Palace minutes after watching her beloved Lady Terrors win their first game of the season.
Adams has seen a lot of victories in that building after reigniting the dormant program in 1978. Over the next 35 years, Adams would win 637 games, eight region championships and 19 sub-region titles as the head coach of the Glynn Academy girls basketball program.
Though the floor at the home arena will now and forever be known as “Coach Theresa Adams Court,” the illustrious educator’s impact spread far beyond the concrete walls of the gymnasium.
Also a cheerleading coach, track and field coach, cross country coach, tennis coach, teacher, church leader, mother and wife throughout her storied career, Adams touched the lives of countless individuals.
Some of those individuals — Glynn Academy principal Matthew Blackstone, former players Dr. Gwen Atkinson-Williams and Laura Ellington Wallen, city commissioner Kendra Rolle and Mayor Cosby Johnson — had the opportunity to share their tales of Adams’ heroism at the court dedication ceremony before presenting the honoree with a commemorative plaque and jersey.
Those watching and cheering from the audience followed Adams over to the Glynn Academy cafeteria to keep the party going.
“It’s awesome,” Adams said of the support. “I couldn’t have expected a better crowd because I was thinking it’s the SEC game, it’s the parade, it’s this, it’s that. God is good. That’s all I can say about that.”
Never one to take credit for her altruistic actions, a spattering of the thousands of professionals Adams has influenced took up the task of singing her praises and reminiscing about their favorite memories of the Glynn County idol.
“My favorite was, ‘Don’t be a practice player. If you’re going to be a practice player, just don’t show up,’” said one former player, Dawn Davis. “Meaning that, don’t practice hard in practice and get in the game and don’t do anything. Mrs. Adams has some wonderful sayings.
“I love her. I never played basketball in my life until I got to high school, and she was like, ‘You’re going to play Davis. I need you to play.’ I got out there and they worked with me, her and Mrs. (Dorothy) Stewart, they worked with me and it was awesome. I love her to death, and I’ll do anything for her.”
Rolle was also coached by Adams, and she remembered always being made to feel like part of the family.
“I would say my favorite memories with Mrs. Adams would be the lock-ins,” Rolle said. “We would have open gym lock-ins — we would spend the night, and then the next morning, we’d wake up and practice.
“She would invite us to her church, mentor, family is sick, she’ll come and check on you. I just loved playing for her.”
The result of the game was irrelevant — Adams was there for her players through the highs and lows.
“I remember one time when we lost a game, and everybody was on the floor hyperventilating, just crying in the locker room,” said former player Sheree Lattany-Gardner. “She just walked in the room and she just said, ‘Get us, champs.’ She said, ‘Wipe your eyes,’ and she started singing a song. We always sang ‘My Girl’ because it was the 70s and we had some corny things going.
“She just started singing, and we were crying, but we were like, ‘OK, we can breathe again. Yes, we’re still that. We still are champions.’ A sense of being a champion, the sense of being a winner and a finisher, we still felt it. Because she wasn’t sad, and she was proud of us that we made it that far, that was fuel for us. So we learned how to lose because life is like that. You’ve got to learn how to lose, because in losing, you learn how to get back up.”
Adams demanded the best out of everyone. She made those she came into contact with into better people, and her the ones who have gone on to find themselves in a similar position have worked to emulate her influence.
“It’s her always pushing you, her strong demeanor, her tenacity pushing you to do the best you can, that’s what I love about her,” Glynn Academy assistant Zee Howard, who led the girls basketball team to victory earlier in the evening in the absence of under-the-weather head coach Myosha Leeper. “(Having Adams as a coach) has been wonderful because it has molded me into the person that I am now.
“I coach similar to her, I have a strong demeanor, I push my kids to the maximum. Just being under that structure, it just molded me to be a good coach and put it in my girls as well.”
Those Adams influences undoubtedly spread across town — her kindness and willingness to help at a moment’s notice is what Brunswick High running backs coach Kregg Richardson remembers most.
“Now that I am coaching, I watch her now and she’s still coaching. She’s giving me tips, and I feel like I’m back in high school,” Richardson said. “But she’s still valuable today. Her knowledge surpasses time. She’s a great coach. Anybody who has come through Glynn County knows Coach Theresa Adams and what she means to the community.
“She’s a stalwart. I’m just honored I could be around her and learn from her — still learn from her today.”
Of course, no one would know better than Adams’ daughter, Amanda Ford.
“I’m the only child who was actually coached under her,” Ford said. “I came over to Glynn Academy — my dad lived out here in Dixville, and that allowed me to go to Glynn Academy to play under my mom. I did not like basketball as an eighth- grader. I was all about cheering, I had been cheering rec league all my life.
“But my dad Willie Adams, he said ‘Oh, no. Nobody six feet is walking through my house and not playing ball.’ So I ended up playing under her. It was exciting, but very, very tough because with your parent coaching you, they want you to be the best. It was tough. I got pinched quite a few times in huddles, and chewed out, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. I would do it all over again.”
Yet Ford’s fondest memory of her mother wasn’t one of the many times they united towards a common goal but one of the few that saw the two square off on opposite sides.
“I would have to say my favorite memory was coaching against my mother,” Ford said. “She actually taught me how to beat her. Just because you’re a great athlete doesn’t mean you can coach phenomenally, and it actually took her, she talked the county into hiring me because I was an elementary educator — I had not had my certification in physical education at that time.
“However, she helped me along the way, until it was time to play them. The first time, they beat us by one point on a buzzer beater. The second time, we beat them in overtime; as a matter of fact, I think The Brunswick News said ‘Mother knows best,’ then ‘Daughter seeks revenge’ the second time around. Unfortunately, the third time, we beat them to go on to region and they had to hang up their clothes. She didn’t speak to me for a month and a half.”
Adams was a humanitarian, but she was still a competitor after all.
But on a night her extremely extended family reminisced about their favorite recollection of Adams, the honoree’s most beloved memory of her own career was a moment that never happened.
“I never had any of them that quit or gave up,” Adams said. “What makes me feel the best of all is that they tried hard. All of them weren’t great, but I can say this, whatever we did for one, we did for the other. Nobody was not important to me. Everybody was always important in one way or another.”