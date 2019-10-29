Coastal Georgia women’s basketball team found a way to outlast a tough Brewton-Parker team as the Mariners defeated the Baron’s 66-51 on Tuesday night.
Both teams were very aggressive and played excellent defensive games. However, it was junior Solrun Gisladottir who got hot at the right moment and allowed the Mariners to go ahead by six points with under three minutes to play.
She was also the player who got the game started for the Mariners. Gisladottir made her first three-pointer scoring Coastal’s first points of the game.
Mariners head coach Roger Hodge said she bailed out the team tonight. He said that she did what she was supposed to, and it paid off in the end.
“It’s funny she just got loose a couple of times, and she’s the best shooter I’ve ever coached,” Hodge said. “If she gets that step and gets a look, that’s what we expect her to do, and she did it tonight. She bailed us out on a bad night when our foot was in the trap, and that’s how we found a way to win. She just hit a couple of big ones there late.”
Coastal Georgia started the game off hot, playing aggressive defense and made Brewton-Parker really have to cover the floor. The Barons outrebounded the Mariners 36-35, but 26 of those boards came on the defense, and that’s a key piece as to why they hung around and didn’t let the Mariners run off with it.
Despite having a 38-22 lead at the half, Brewton-Parker never let Coastal get comfortable. Joy Hadley, for them, was a force. She tailed a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards. She and Eanna Sims both scored double-digit points and led the way for the Barons. Sims scored 11 points and had seven boards on the night.
One of the keys for the Mariners to win this game was finding a way to slow down Hadley. Hodge said that they wanted to make her work for it.
“Well she’s so long and athletic she’s hard to shut down completely, we just wanted to make it hard for her and we wanted to make her work on defense,” Hodge said. “So we tried to go at her a lot, but we didn’t do a very good job of it. We tried to take away her strengths and just try and make her work as hard on both ends of the floor as we could.”
Neither team played very well offensively as the Barons edged out Coastal Georgia, making 33.3 percent of their shots compared to 32.3 percent for the Mariners.
However, where the Mariners shine was from the arc. Coastal Georgia made 8-of-17 from the three-point line with Gisladottir leading the way. She led the team with 20 points and made 7-of-15 from the arc.
Gisladottir was the only Mariner in double-digit points Tuesday night, but they did have three who contributed eight points each. Kaliyah Little made 3-of-8 shots and scored eight points while bringing down five boards.
Quira Porter made 3-of-6 shots and scored eight points as well. Finally, Lynsey Washington scored eight times with most of her points coming from the foul line. She made 4-of-6 from the line and led the team with 10 rebounds.
The Mariners did a good job scoring 11 extra chance points compared to Brewton-Parker’s four points. Coastal Georgia also scored 21 points off the bench.
However, down the stretch, the Mariners went from having a 42-22 lead with 8:35 left in the third quarter to having to fight to hold onto the lead.
Brewton Parker got stronger and stronger down the stretch and really made Coastal work. The Barons pressed the Mariners most of the second half, and it helped them gain a lot of the momentum.
The Mariners and Barons both had 22 turnovers in this game. While the long ball essentially helped Coastal get the win, the 24 points off turnovers helped out as well.
“We will be watching video on it tomorrow and then obviously working against that type of press as our next opponent presses a lot more than Brewton-Parker does,” Hodge said. “It’s just our execution both in the break-off of made baskets and on dead balls was just like we’ve never run it before. Everything you want to do against that type of press, we didn’t do any of it. It exposed a weakness, but we will have plenty of time to work on it.”
Hodge said that while it was a win, he felt like his team played poorly against Brewton-Parker.
“I thought that their effort allowed them to hang in and get a win on a tough night,” Hodge said. “I thought we made a ton of mistakes in a lot of different areas, but to beat a real athletic and physical team like they are in a bigger conference and such, hopefully, it’s a good sign if we can clean our act up a little bit.”
Up next for the Mariners is a road trip to Talladega, Ala. to take on Talladega College on Saturday at 3 p.m. Coastal Georgia is looking to stay perfect and improve to 3-0 on the season and get a win for the first road test of the year.