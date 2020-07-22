The Georgia Independent School Association will follow a return play very similar to the one announced by the Georgia High School Association on Monday,
Football season for GISA member schools will begin two weeks later than originally planned while the other fall sports will go on as scheduled.
The GISA released its plan late Tuesday evening, and it too decided to delay the beginning of football season, likely because of a signifiant amount of games scheduled against GHSA programs. With GHSA teams barred from games until Sept. 4, GISA had little choice but to do the same.
“What they’ve done is they moved us two weeks back in football because the GISA has so many crossover games,” said Frederica Academy athletic director Carl Nash. “We are probably one of the few schools that play as many crossover games as we do. We have three, so that really would have affected us if he hadn’t have done that.”
Frederica Academy had games against GHSA programs Calvary Day, Brantley County and Long County scheduled beginning the first week of September. Instead, that will be when the Knights open their season.
“We play Valwood at their place on 9/11, so that will be our first football game,” Nash said.
One divergence from the GHSA plan is the start date of padded practices. Football’s one-week acclimation period was formerly set to begin Monday, but it will now begin Aug. 3 and last for two weeks for GISA programs. The first day of pads is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Frederica Academy also has scrimmages against Charlton County and Bethesda ahead of the season — though the Knights may be forced to pair down to one due to time limitations.
The first week of practice for Frederica Academy cross country and volleyball begin practice Aug. 1.